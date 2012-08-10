Weekend Preview: A Face-Smashing Episode of ‘Breaking Bad’ Due On Sunday

Breaking Bad (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — OK, so Vince Gilligan let us know that episode five was going to contain a huge, unforgettable moment. Anyone’s guess? Skyler plots Walt’s demise? Walt takes out Mike? Walt, Jr. has a bagel for breakfast? Or maybe Skyler gives Walt another handy.
Newsroom (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — We’re already closing in on the end of season one, with just three episodes left starting with the first part of Sunday’s two-parter leading up to a Republican debate. I don’t know how they’re going to work a GOP debate into the show, but I can’t wait to see what Rick Perry says.
Common Law (USA Network, Friday 10 p.m.) — First season finale. Anybody? Anybody?
Thursday Night Football: St. Louis Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (NFL Network, Sunday 1:30) — We’ll finally get our first look at top draft pick Andrew Luck in a Colts uniform (full disclosure: I’m a huge Colts fan, although we’re all switching allegiances to the Broncos for the next three years).
Animal Practice (NBC, Sunday 10:38) — As they did with Matthew Perry’s Go On, NBC is debuting another promising fall sitcom late to get an Olympics lead-in. It actually worked for Go On, which was seen by 18 million people. I have likewise seen Justin Kirk’s Animal Practice, and like Go On, it is neither bad nor great, although with Kirk and Tyler Labine (plus Annie’s Boobs), it has the potential to be better.
Longmire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — First season finale. I’ve watched the entire season, but my attention has been drifting these last few episodes. I doubt I’ll return for the second season. It’s such a wasted use of Starbuck.
London Olympics (NBC, Sunday 8 p.m.) — Finally, the closing ceremonies arrive (with the Spice Girls), and by Monday, the celebreality shows can start picking which athletes to cast in their upcoming seasons.
Hell on Wheels (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Did anyone actually finish the first season?
Also, Comedy Bang Bang finale with Tenacious D.
why yes. i did finish the first season of hell on wheels. and, i’ll watch this season too. there are a lot of worse shows out there. this at least has whiskey and violence. i mean it had a creepy priest beheading a soldier. hell on wheels may be one of the few shows i like that aren’t as popular around these parts. just like burn notice.
but, holy fuck, i can’t wait til 10pm sunday for breaking bad. i hope walter jr is killed in a car accident, as he is trying to eat breakfast while changing lanes at speed. also, i hope skylar then really drowns herself in the pool at the news of walter jr’s death. then, i’ll be happy.
i like newsroom too, but it will be in the dvr for monday.
So it’s Friday, and there’s a Thursday Night football game on Sunday?
Heavens to Betsy.
Switching to a Broncos fan because Peyton left Indy? Weak.
Bah. After what Irsay did to the Colts, the entire fan base is switching allegiances to spite him. It’s like a time out. We are disciplining Irsay. IT’S FOR THE COLTS’ OWN GOOD.
I can see your logic. Don’t necessarily agree–but I can understand it. I almost switched to the Knicks (as a disciplinary measure) when management broke up the Bulls after the 1998 season.
Sounds like a FavreTard to me.
Speak for yourself, there Dustin. Irsay made the right decision, don’t let emotion cloud your mind.
Can’t wait for the train robbery on BB
Is Hell on Wheels worth watching?
It’s worth putting on while you’re in the room.
Deadwood ain’t coming back. A steaming pile of take what you can get.
Black Dynamite cartoon ftw?
Yes. Bullhorn is genius.
Sorry Dustin, Mike makes it out of this episode alive. My guess Walt gives Holly the ricin.
The ricin Jesse got off the internet? I’m not sure Holly’s subject to painful or prolonged erection.
I think Mike dies this Sunday during the heist and I bet Walt kills Mike and Gomie.
my guess. Skyler puts a gun in her mouth, Walt dismisses thinking she doesn’t have the guts, and she does it, Walt writes suicide note. Mike is safe til at least episode 13. … future prediction… I always thought they would end it with Walt jr. OD’ing on blue sky his first time trying it.
The gun click after the tic-toc watch that closed last episode… He’s going to wake up with Skylar pointing a gun to his head (mirroring what he said Jesse had done before he wnet to bed) and he’s going to strangle her to death.
No need for a note or anything, she already looks unstable. Walt won’t have trouble convincing people she up and left without a word. With Hank now head of a department he could have some sway with any police investigation after all he’s seen how unstable she’s been…
Someone is going to drown like the bear.
I don’t know about Animal Practice, but it’d be nice to see Tyler Labine succeed. I loved him on Reaper.
Oh, you know what? They should add the guy who played Ben to the cast. Ben + Sock = The Best.
Reaper was awesome. Rick Gonzalez and Labine were magic. Ray Wise as the devil couldn’t be beat.
Hell on Wheels was entertaining, I will continue to watch it.
I was actually on set for the filming of this weeks episode of Breaking Bad. It’s going to be amazing.