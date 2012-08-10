Weekend Preview: A Face-Smashing Episode of ‘Breaking Bad’ Due On Sunday

08.10.12

Breaking Bad (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — OK, so Vince Gilligan let us know that episode five was going to contain a huge, unforgettable moment. Anyone’s guess? Skyler plots Walt’s demise? Walt takes out Mike? Walt, Jr. has a bagel for breakfast? Or maybe Skyler gives Walt another handy.

Newsroom (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — We’re already closing in on the end of season one, with just three episodes left starting with the first part of Sunday’s two-parter leading up to a Republican debate. I don’t know how they’re going to work a GOP debate into the show, but I can’t wait to see what Rick Perry says.

Common Law (USA Network, Friday 10 p.m.) — First season finale. Anybody? Anybody?

Thursday Night Football: St. Louis Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (NFL Network, Sunday 1:30) — We’ll finally get our first look at top draft pick Andrew Luck in a Colts uniform (full disclosure: I’m a huge Colts fan, although we’re all switching allegiances to the Broncos for the next three years).

Animal Practice (NBC, Sunday 10:38) — As they did with Matthew Perry’s Go On, NBC is debuting another promising fall sitcom late to get an Olympics lead-in. It actually worked for Go On, which was seen by 18 million people. I have likewise seen Justin Kirk’s Animal Practice, and like Go On, it is neither bad nor great, although with Kirk and Tyler Labine (plus Annie’s Boobs), it has the potential to be better.

Longmire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — First season finale. I’ve watched the entire season, but my attention has been drifting these last few episodes. I doubt I’ll return for the second season. It’s such a wasted use of Starbuck.

London Olympics (NBC, Sunday 8 p.m.) — Finally, the closing ceremonies arrive (with the Spice Girls), and by Monday, the celebreality shows can start picking which athletes to cast in their upcoming seasons.

Hell on Wheels (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Did anyone actually finish the first season?

