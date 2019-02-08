Netflix

Big Mouth (Netflix, Friday) — Everyone deserves a true shot at love, right? Co-creator and star Nick Kroll’s hormone-monster infused series presents a holiday special, “My Furry Valentine,” that’s available to stream now. Along with the (double) episode itself, Kroll has a new, entertaining chat with UPROXX.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Will Childish Gambino take home major awards, or will Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sweep those categories? Our predictions for the evening can be found here, and check out our live coverage of the ceremony while Alicia Keys hosts with performances by Cardi B, Chloe x Halle, Gaga, St. Vincent, and more.

One Day at a Time (Netflix, Friday) — Season 3 has arrived to further reinvent Norman Lear’s 1970s sitcom. Matriarch Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) continues to try and do it all for her family while being plagued with anxiety and career catastrophes.

¡Nailed It! Mexico (Netflix, Friday) — Another new series on the streaming service features competitive (apparently awful) bakers hoping to take home a $10,000 prize after trying to create edible masterpieces. Netflix is actually calling this a “part hot mess” of a show, so look out.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s notable listings for new programming.

Celebrity Big Brother (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Tom Green and Lolo Jones are still somehow hanging on, along with Dina Lohan and several others. Who will be the last one standing, and does it even matter?

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane needs saving, apparently, so Patterson and Rich decide to go on a treasure hunt in Peru to do so? Hmm.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Red ends up in a mental institution for a full psychiatric evaluation while Liz and Jennifer try to dig deep into his past.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — A surprise visitor threatens the very balance of Cristal and Blake’s relationship, and Fallon does battle with Culhane over the former’s newly powerful status at Carrington Atlanta.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca ignores her own problems to support Paula, and an unfortunate encounter between Greg, Josh, and Nathaniel leads to high drama.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interview guests include Chris Christie and Eric Idle. Panelists shall be Jonathan Alter, Natasha Bertrand, and Jack Kingston.

Dynasties (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — The painted wolf episode highlights how these endangered animals care for their injured while a daughter threatens to bring her mother’s territory rule down.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Halsey becomes the seventh artists to simultaneously pick up hosting and performing duties. She follows in the footsteps of Paul Simon, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Donald Glover.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix, Sunday) — The energetic host is back with a new batch of episodes that put his unique spin on current events with an investigative focus on larger societal trends.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Homer binges Marges favorite show without her — the nerve. He seeks to make amends while Bart competes in the “Krusty’s Holiday Trample” contest.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — On Valentine’s Day, Bob and Linda’s argument sends the kids into a tailspin. In an effort to diffuse tension, they try to see a movie but then settle for storytime.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The mid-season return of the zombie-apocalypse juggernaut series sees The Whisperers creep in. Between Samantha Morton’s Alpha, Ryan Hurst’s Beta, and possibly a new focus for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, the dynamics are shifting like crazy. Ratings may be down, but this is still the most-watched series on cable.

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Wayne and Roland circle back to Tom Purcell for a re-evaluation, as well as Lucy’s cousin, Dan O’Brien, as Amelia’s book release gets overshadowed by an unforeseen development.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Fiona has a scary experience that might scare her sober, Frank tries his damndest to be be crowned the new Hobo Loco beer mascot, and Debbie starts to get closer to Kelly.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Brian frets over his legacy, which leads Stewie to craft a robot duplicate for the cause. This should work out well.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Mo’s working to forge a father-son bond with Blair while Dawn’s parents host Dawn and Spencer, and Keith’s struggling to contain his big secret.

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:10 p.m.) – Pete isn’t thrilled when his ex ends up crashing with himself and Jason at the comedy condo.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:40 p.m.) – Ironically, New York City’s bureaus are seen as a “small town” in this episode that follows The Guy and his eclectic gathering of Brooklyn clientele.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) – Three parallel stories eventually come together in a rambling episode about surrogate mothers and loving families.