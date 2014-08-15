Weekend TV Preview: Time Travel, Nudity, And Violence. How Is This Not The Most Popular Show On TV?

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you didn’t catch last week’s premiere, here’s 5 reasons you should be watching this show, and every one of them is accurate. However, as someone who is not at all squeamish about blood, The Knick made me squeamish. Watching a Caesarian section with a stillborn baby will do that.

Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I was surprisingly won over by the premiere episode of this series, too. It’s like one of those stuffy British dramas, only with lots of sex and time travel. It’s like Doctor Who combined with Downton Abbey and late-night Skinemax. Oh, and the lead — Caitriona Balfe — is fantastic.

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Andrew Roberts heard that, after last week’s episode, every issue of the May 1972 National Geographic was sold out. Damon Lindelof made a few guys holding on to old magazines a tidy sum last week.

The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I don’t watch it anymore, but hey! It got renewed for a second season, so good for it.

Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Some are calling this the best show of the summer. I wouldn’t argue with that.

Katt Williams: Priceless (HBO, Saturday 10 p.m.) — The guy doesn’t do it for me, but to each their own.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — This show turned from a show about sex into a show about the racial politics of the 1960s very quickly. I may have gotten a little whiplash.

Last Week Tonight (HBO, 11 p.m.) — In case you needed the reminder.