Weekend TV Preview: Time Travel, Nudity, And Violence. How Is This Not The Most Popular Show On TV?

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — If you didn’t catch last week’s premiere, here’s 5 reasons you should be watching this show, and every one of them is accurate. However, as someone who is not at all squeamish about blood, The Knick made me squeamish. Watching a Caesarian section with a stillborn baby will do that.
Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I was surprisingly won over by the premiere episode of this series, too. It’s like one of those stuffy British dramas, only with lots of sex and time travel. It’s like Doctor Who combined with Downton Abbey and late-night Skinemax. Oh, and the lead — Caitriona Balfe — is fantastic.
The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Andrew Roberts heard that, after last week’s episode, every issue of the May 1972 National Geographic was sold out. Damon Lindelof made a few guys holding on to old magazines a tidy sum last week.
The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I don’t watch it anymore, but hey! It got renewed for a second season, so good for it.
Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Some are calling this the best show of the summer. I wouldn’t argue with that.
Katt Williams: Priceless (HBO, Saturday 10 p.m.) — The guy doesn’t do it for me, but to each their own.
Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — This show turned from a show about sex into a show about the racial politics of the 1960s very quickly. I may have gotten a little whiplash.
Last Week Tonight (HBO, 11 p.m.) — In case you needed the reminder.
How Is This Not The Most Popular Show On TV?
Starz. Full stop. Who gets Starz?
Party Down deserves more than just one tear.
Thera. Also known as Atlantis.
This is meant to be a joke… right?
I really hope The Knick stays good and gets better. I need more episodes before I declare it my favorite show of the summer but damn…it’s good. On the other hand, Masters of Sex isn’t quite doing it for me. Their take on midcentury racism isn’t very exciting.
Skyler White > Libby Masters
where does Betty Draper rank then?
I mean Libby Masters is definitely the least interesting.
Outlander is developed by Ronald D. Moore. After the fourth season of BSG, ESPECIALLY the final episode, SCREW HIM. I will NEVER watch another show by that guy — EVER.
Oh sure, the first season will be great. Then once you’re sucked in and think he can do no wrong — Oh Look! Another show I might produce, let me effectively abandon the current show so that it falls to shit and then proudly claim all the retconning and bullshit nonsense of the last episode was BRILLIANT!!!
Seriously, screw Moore.
Woah, is Cinemax actually still a channel? And is it still mostly just softcore porn?
Cinemax has The Knick and Banshee….and softcore porn.
