Weekend TV Preview: Two New Well-Reviewed Premium Cable Series

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — The medical drama set in New York’s Knickerbocker Hospital during the early part of the twentieth century stars Clive Owen and comes from Steven Soderbergh, and so far, most of the reviews have been positive to outright effusive. But by airing it on Friday nights on Cinemax in August, Soderbergh really is trusting that viewers will seek out great television no matter when or where it’s on.
Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Despite some iffy source material, Outlander is also getting some great reviews, and also some weird comparisons as the feminist 50 Shades or the anti-Game of Thrones. I haven’t watched the pilot yet (it’s online), but I will remain dubious until I see the results for myself, although it does at least come from Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore.
The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I could feel a gentle breeze as the general consensus from the Internet gradually moved in favor of Lindelof’s show after last week’s Nora episode.
Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — That said, Manhattan is narrowly my favorite Sunday night show of the moment, as its second episode improved on an already excellent pilot episode.
Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I need to do a little more research, but the second season is really beginning to veer off the real-life track of these characters, which is precisely what happens when Showtime demands five seasons for a show that only warrants three.
The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Obligatory.
TOO MANY SHOWS!!! Leftovers easily became my favorite Sunday night show after last week’s terrific hour. Let’s hope they can keep it up cuz so far the model has been: decent, decent, GREAT!!, decent, decent, GREAT!! Let’s get more GREATS in there Lindelof.
And I like The Strain for the same reasons I liked Spartacus: It’s gloriously bloody, trashy fun with laughably terrible dialogue. Also, David Bradley has a wolf’s head cane/sword. Major points for that.
The Strain is losing me a little but I will stick it out a little longer.
Wife and I didn’t make it to the second episode. I found it cheesy as fuck and just painful to watch.
You know what is nice? A Weekend Preview without “Halt and Catch Fire” being recommended.
You’ll never see that shit again.
Recommended? Dustin designated that show as his “show this season I will decry as the worst thing that’s ever happened” like 7 weeks ago.
I miss it and will defend H&CF in all corners of the internet
Outlander was good, I thought. She main actress does a really great job at being both charming and very serious. It’s sort of like a modern day fairy tale, but with some nudity. The show was so godddamn charming at times, with the chemistry between the two main actors being so good, that I realized on a couple occasions, that I just had a big smile on my face, and promptly wiped it off cause fuck you feelings. It’s not that it was a particularly funny show, just that it was very… nice, I guess. Quaint, maybe? I dunno, it was good. Too bad for Starz that I’ll be popcorn timing the shit outta this show instead of subscribing to them. One show does not a subscriber make.
‘The Strain’ is a great show if you watch it on mute.
Teddy from Rectify on beer: “First you hate it, then you love it. It’s called beer.”
Great job, Teddy.
“the feminist 50 Shades or the anti-Game of Thrones”
Take note folks; this is how you describe a show if you want me to NEVER SEE IT EVER.
It’s about a sexy World War 1 nurse who pisses off some druids and gets sent back to the past. Where she spends five minutes beiing afraid and the rest of the time cursing at Scotts . Also there she gets nude
@TheMuffinman123 that’s how you sell this show.
‘The Knick’ was pretty good. It’s basically “Old-Timey ‘House'” so I’m glad I never watched ‘House.’