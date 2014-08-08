Weekend TV Preview: Two New Well-Reviewed Premium Cable Series

08.08.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — The medical drama set in New York’s Knickerbocker Hospital during the early part of the twentieth century stars Clive Owen and comes from Steven Soderbergh, and so far, most of the reviews have been positive to outright effusive. But by airing it on Friday nights on Cinemax in August, Soderbergh really is trusting that viewers will seek out great television no matter when or where it’s on.

Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Despite some iffy source material, Outlander is also getting some great reviews, and also some weird comparisons as the feminist 50 Shades or the anti-Game of Thrones. I haven’t watched the pilot yet (it’s online), but I will remain dubious until I see the results for myself, although it does at least come from Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore.

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I could feel a gentle breeze as the general consensus from the Internet gradually moved in favor of Lindelof’s show after last week’s Nora episode.

Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — That said, Manhattan is narrowly my favorite Sunday night show of the moment, as its second episode improved on an already excellent pilot episode.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I need to do a little more research, but the second season is really beginning to veer off the real-life track of these characters, which is precisely what happens when Showtime demands five seasons for a show that only warrants three.

The Strain (FX, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Obligatory.

Around The Web

TAGSOUTLANDERthe knickWEEKEND PREVIEW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP