We’ll All Have A Lot More Of ‘Archer’ On Our Television Screens Very Soon

In what is being touted as an “exclusive” cable syndication deal, Comedy Central has gotten the rights to air Archer in the near future. Starting in May of 2015, right around the end of next season, you’ll soon be able to watch the group at Isis spy it up a bit more than once a week. From Deadline:
The deal covers all existing seasons and includes commitments for future seasons of the spy toon, which will begin airing on Comedy Central beginning as soon as May 2015. For the first two years, Comedy Central will have exclusive window pre-midnight, while FXX has exclusivity post-midnight. After that there will be no exclusive windowing parameters.
Of course none of this matters if you own the DVDs, have a Netflix account or pay for Amazon Prime. But if you’re like me and you find yourself just leaving your TV on one channel for days at a time and happen to catch things you like to watch in short marathons, this is perfect news. Can you ever get enough Archer?
The fuck? Very Soon and May 2015 are not the same. Stop page-baiting.
That being said, YAY!!!!!! IM EXCITED FOR ARCHER IN SYNDICATION STARTING A YEAR FROM NOW
This is the same deal Sunny had around its fifth season. This is great. That deal gave Sunny the exposure it deserved. I’m hoping it works the same way for Archer.
I had Clone Bone as my Twitter name for awhile. Well done.
I am thrilled. They should show Placebo Effect as the first episode…although it might make more sense to start from the beginning.
That and “Stage Two”are my favorite episodes
@SomeThingSomeThing- That cracked me up. Thanks.
So we’ll be able to watch terribly over-censored episodes of Archer on Comedy Central next year? Maybe now FX will undo the travesty that is FXX?
Comedy Central shows basically the same “extreme” content as FX.
@dissident: Have you seen what they do to “Sunny” on Comedy Central?
It depends on what time they show it. At least I hope it does.
@Reggie Thistleton – yeah and I don’t remember any extra censorship. obviously if you’re watching a re-run at like 3 in the afternoon it might be different. but the shit they do on Workaholics is at least just as obscene as what they do on Sunny on FX at the same time of night.
Whooooo hooooo……OUTLAW COUNTRY…….
You’re not my supervisor! Besides, if you have Netflix, you can stream episodes anytime you want.
Sploosh.
It would have been fitting if Adult Swim picked up the syndication rights
Ppl talking bout censorship..I’ll just stick 2 Netflix rather than deal with that and commercials