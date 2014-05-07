We’ll All Have A Lot More Of ‘Archer’ On Our Television Screens Very Soon

In what is being touted as an “exclusive” cable syndication deal, Comedy Central has gotten the rights to air Archer in the near future. Starting in May of 2015, right around the end of next season, you’ll soon be able to watch the group at Isis spy it up a bit more than once a week. From Deadline:

The deal covers all existing seasons and includes commitments for future seasons of the spy toon, which will begin airing on Comedy Central beginning as soon as May 2015. For the first two years, Comedy Central will have exclusive window pre-midnight, while FXX has exclusivity post-midnight. After that there will be no exclusive windowing parameters.

Of course none of this matters if you own the DVDs, have a Netflix account or pay for Amazon Prime. But if you’re like me and you find yourself just leaving your TV on one channel for days at a time and happen to catch things you like to watch in short marathons, this is perfect news. Can you ever get enough Archer?

