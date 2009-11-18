WELL HELLO LEIGHTON MEESTER

GQ named Leighton Meester “Obsession of the Year” for its December issue, and I don’t know if that award comes with a trophy or a restraining order, but the important thing about it is that it justified a lingerieffic photo shoot by Mark Abrahams. There’s an article about her too, with all sorts of words and sentences and whatnot, but half of it is GQ saying of course they don’t watch “Gossip Girl,” ha ha, nosirree, nothing but football and beer for GQ, they’re a bunch of men’s men — say, is that cashmere?
Photos: Mark Abrahams/GQ. First two thumbnails are high-resolution; for full size, click through, then right-click and go to “view image.”
*buttons up $600 Odin military jacket, slips on $400 Marc Nason boots*
Who’s down for a monster truck show?
Burnsy, I’d join you at the monster check show, but I’m going to stare at these pictures all day.
Leighton Meester sees your cleavage-y blazer, Blake Lively, and raises you an arched-back patent leather cameltoe.
Dear Style Guy,
Is it fashionable to wear the skin of Miss Meester solely in the winter months? Will Olivia Wilde’s be more in style come May? Thank you.
I have yet to view Leighton’s sex tape…is it worth it?
Blake Lively > Leighton Meester > my chances of being less than 500 yards from either of them
Uff, I expect an ode to the awesomeness of last night’s Sons of Anarchy out of you today. That show just keeps finding ways to kick it up a notch.
Look, I don’t want to be the guy that says Hollywood starlets aren’t hot, but why do people obsess over the Gossip Girls? I mean, I would definitely try my hand at them in a bar (and get shot down), but they don’t compare to the girls on other shows.
Count me as being obsessed. Damn, she’s fine.
GQ’s make-up girl is obviously better at applying the warpaint than Ms Meester is herself. Check out the pics over on wwtdd, she looks like she used Homer’s make-up gun.
Damn, I’d tear that up.
And by “that” I mean the issue of GQ, because its a horrible, horrible magazine.
I’d like to Leigh-Tons of meat into HER….uh… Meester.
Damn’, I think I pulled something with that one.
Now park your keister, Meester!
/points at penis
//high-five’s La Schmoove
she just looks like a normal chick. If I saw her at the mall I probably wouldnt even doubel take