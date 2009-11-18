WELL HELLO LEIGHTON MEESTER

GQ named Leighton Meester “Obsession of the Year” for its December issue, and I don’t know if that award comes with a trophy or a restraining order, but the important thing about it is that it justified a lingerieffic photo shoot by Mark Abrahams. There’s an article about her too, with all sorts of words and sentences and whatnot, but half of it is GQ saying of course they don’t watch “Gossip Girl,” ha ha, nosirree, nothing but football and beer for GQ, they’re a bunch of men’s men — say, is that cashmere?

Photos: Mark Abrahams/GQ. First two thumbnails are high-resolution; for full size, click through, then right-click and go to “view image.”