JCPenney Tells Anti-Gay Group To Get Lost

I usually try to avoid hot button political issues here, but I need to take a moment to give a shout out to JCPenney. A little while back, the department store hired openly gay talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to be their spokesperson. Not long after that happened, a conservative group called One Million Moms (who sound like they must be a ton of fun at parties) took them to task for “jumping on the pro-gay bandwagon.” Instead of buckling to outside pressure or trying to hide and hope the “controversy” went away, JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson went on “CBS This Morning” and stood behind the company’s decision to hire DeGeneres:
We don’t look at it like a controversy. One of the great things about America is people can speak their mind. And you know, the organization that believes one thing has spoken and it was great to see Ellen share her views yesterday. And we stand squarely behind Ellen as our spokesperson and that’s a great thing. Because she shares the same values that we do in our company. Our company was founded 110 years ago on The Golden Rule, which is about treating people fair and square, just like you would like to be treated yourself. And we think Ellen represents the values of our company and the values that we share.
Now, as someone who supports gay rights across the spectrum, I’m glad anytime someone tells one of these groups to pound sand — a politician, a celebrity, a random dude on the street, anyone. But I’m especially glad in this situation because a business is standing up for themselves against a group of fuddy duddies who are threatening to hold their breath unless they get their way. (See also, The Parents’ Television Council.) Even if the company did the math first and realized that there was more to gain from having Ellen as their spokesperson than there was to lose if these “million” moms went to Kmart instead, I still love that they didn’t act like chickensh-ts about it. Good for you, JCPenney. That’s how you handle a bully. One hundred DG points for you.
Now let’s all watch the Kristen Bell sloth clip get auto-tuned by the Gregory Brothers. Thank you for your time.
Great move by JCPenny. Will I shop at their stores now? No Fing way.
I only have the 1910 catalog. Which coincidentally is the last time I shopped there. But I wish them well!
Smart move by JC Penny, it makes sense. They have a pretty decent men’s wear department for Ellen to shop in.
She wears underwears with dickholes in ’em.
HAHA IT’S FUNNY CUZ SHE HAS A DIFFERENT SEXUAL ORIENTATION GET IT?
I thought it was funny because she has a pecker.
I thought it was funny since she wears those big loose jeans, which in this case is a bit ironic, since they are mom jeans……
Four for you, JC Penny! You go, JC Penny!
Hell yeah JC Penny. That is some awesome work.
The greatest of all standard men’s T-Shirts is JC Penney’s Stafford T-Shirt line. This is a fact, and dispute will not be acknowledged.
/seems like a little thing, but once you go Stafford, other t-shirts don’t feel right.
Fact.
I hear you porky, the best T shirts I’ve ever bought have come from JC Penney
I’ve never worn the Stafford t-shirts but I have one of their dress shirts and it good stuff.
Wait, did I just learn something useful in real life here?
For the money, there is no better dress shirt than the Stafford line.
Dont wear the standard line dress shirts, go with the pro line. Better fit, better materials and all that.
Which ones are made by Chinese slave children again?
Also, since my daughters have been born they’ve always had their pictures taken at JCP. This will not change. I’m pretty conservative, but these women are idiots. I know a lot of gay people endorse breathing oxygen, maybe the One Million Moms should boycott doing that.
Of course JC Penny loves the late 30s lesbians. They, like us, were huge fans of the 1980s catalogs.
I remember those catalogs like it was yesterday.
Comforting is the fact that, statistically speaking, 40,000 of those moms will have children who grow up to be gay.
Church!
There’s only 40,000 of them in the first place, so it goes without saying that it would be AWESOME is 40,000 ended up with gay kids.
(They call themselves the One Million Moms but somehow their Facebook group only has 40,000 members.)
Until Marcus Bachman gets a hold of them.
Err….wait.
Good to hear. I enjoy JC Penney’s Big N Tall selections (cheap fat-guy clothes!), and I heartily endorse Ellen’s having-sex-with-chicks idea.
Good for you, JCPenny. Even if I wasn’t pro-gay-rights, I’d have to admire a company for sticking to their guns.
In related news, Kristen Bell is absurdly cute. I’d give her the best* 9 seconds of her life.
*worst
I bought a fabulous bedroom set (for two kids) there last summer.
I HIGHLY recommend J C Penny’s Vietnamese craftmanship……..
….but I must warn you complacent people AGAINST the whole “gay” agenda……
….before you know it…..cunt-lapping is going to go out of control….
[www.youtube.com]
In other news, I found out today that JC Penny’s are still open.
What about Gimbels? Are they still around?
Gimbel’s is gone, Sports Machine. Long gone. JCP is Gimbel’s.
While I’m sure the pro-gay folks find this absolutely *fabulous!* (for the record, I am neither pro, nor anti-gay…live and let live/love and let love is my mantra), I would shop at JCPenney if they sacrificed gay people on one end of the store and preachers on the other. ‘Cause I’m a bargain shopper! And my money is more important to me than your cause, whatever that cause may be.
