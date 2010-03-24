WELL PLAYED, ‘LOST’

I generally don’t praise “Lost” without adding the caveat that I’m turned off by the needless complexity infused throughout the show, and my delight in antagonizing people who take the show VERY seriously often gets me pegged as a “hater,” so I wanted to make an official statement regarding last night’s episode: nice job, “Lost.” We managed to have an entire episode that answered questions and addressed mysteries without cracking them too far open. Naturally, I can’t state which mysteries and questions were addressed, because the show aired only 18 hours ago and I don’t want to be renounced by spoiler-sensitive Johnny-come-latelys. Hell, for all I know, Richard with facial hair is a spoiler.

Regardless, consider this untainted praise: that was a very good episode. Probably because there were no alternate-reality flashes. Oops, is that a spoiler?

(images via bohemea)