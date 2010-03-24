WELL PLAYED, ‘LOST’

03.24.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

I generally don’t praise “Lost” without adding the caveat that I’m turned off by the needless complexity infused throughout the show, and my delight in antagonizing people who take the show VERY seriously often gets me pegged as a “hater,” so I wanted to make an official statement regarding last night’s episode: nice job, “Lost.” We managed to have an entire episode that answered questions and addressed mysteries without cracking them too far open. Naturally, I can’t state which mysteries and questions were addressed, because the show aired only 18 hours ago and I don’t want to be renounced by spoiler-sensitive Johnny-come-latelys. Hell, for all I know, Richard with facial hair is a spoiler.

Regardless, consider this untainted praise: that was a very good episode. Probably because there were no alternate-reality flashes. Oops, is that a spoiler?

(images via bohemea)

Around The Web

TAGSABCLostNESTOR CARBONELLSPOILER ALERT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP