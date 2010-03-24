WELL PLAYED, ‘LOST’

I generally don’t praise “Lost” without adding the caveat that I’m turned off by the needless complexity infused throughout the show, and my delight in antagonizing people who take the show VERY seriously often gets me pegged as a “hater,” so I wanted to make an official statement regarding last night’s episode: nice job, “Lost.” We managed to have an entire episode that answered questions and addressed mysteries without cracking them too far open. Naturally, I can’t state which mysteries and questions were addressed, because the show aired only 18 hours ago and I don’t want to be renounced by spoiler-sensitive Johnny-come-latelys. Hell, for all I know, Richard with facial hair is a spoiler.
Regardless, consider this untainted praise: that was a very good episode. Probably because there were no alternate-reality flashes. Oops, is that a spoiler?
(images via bohemea)
One MORE thing Jacob and I have in common: we both like to touch dirty unshaven Spanish men dressed in blankets.
Yup. I thought the season started disappointingly but it’s really hit its stride again with the last four episodes. Not too much light relief in last night’s episode, or hand relief.
hater.
Answered Questions?!? Addressed mysteries?!? SPOILER ALERT, YA HATER!!!
Thanks for punishing me after I missed Lost last night to go out with a woman and watch live theater rather than stay home and watch the tube. Tonight is live music. S*** why do I even read this blog anymore.
/runs to Hulu to watch Lost before anyone can tell me anything else
There’s nothing worse than spoilers. That’s why I stopped watching “The Cosby Show” as a kid. I’ll figure out for myself if a show is “filmed before a live studio audience,” Mr. Dickhead Announcer Man.
They still haven’t explained how Alpert lives on a remote island, yet still has a much better wardrobe than me. (That includes his 1800’s clothes.)
/loved the crap out of this episode
The best, yet most unlikely part: the old-timey ship getting tossed hundreds of feet in the air and giving a facial to the dog/devil statue.
SPOILER ALERT: Hurley ate Thurston Howell
Am I the only person that looks at “Richard” and thinks – that is the dude from “Suddenly Susan”? Probably
Agreed 100%. Last night was the first episode where I really feel the writers set out to answer pre-existing questions. Sure, the slave thing with Alpert had been heavily foreshadowed for quite some time, but we were told how the Black Rock ended up in the middle of a jungle, how the statue was toppled, why Richard doesn’t age, and what his purpose is on the island. Those are four major questions that date all the way back to seasons 1 and 2.
Also, I thought the episode acted as a nice big FUCK YOU to everyone who had been predicting that the island was Hell or some sort of purgatory. It’s almost like the writers are intentionally messing with the hardcore fans because they know they can.
Nice form, Lost writers.
/ZOMG THE BEARD WAS A SPOILER
Am I the only person that looks at 19th Century “Richard” and thinks – that’s Animal from The Muppet Show.
Am I the only person that looks at “Richard” and wonders how the hell the mayor of Gotham City ended up on an island. And am I the only person who thinks that damn Batman is responsible?
I knew Nestor Carbonell was a good actor but he exceeded my expectations in this episode. His performance last night rivals what Emerson and O’Quinn bring almost every time they are on the screen.
Don’t cry Richard you’ll mess up your guy liner!
If only I had thought of that yesterday…and hadn’t been watching by myself.
So I found out Illana was supposed to be Jacob’s daughter but they changed it due to leaks.