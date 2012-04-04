Well Played, Peabody Awards

The 2012 Peabody Award Winners were announced today, and, in addition to shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Homeland,” “Portlandia,” “Treme,” and “The Colbert Report,” I am pleased to report that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has been selected as a recipient. It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of the show around here (as are lots of other people, apparently), so I’m happy to see it get recognized by such a prestigious organization. Mo Ryan of The Huffington Post, herself a member of the Peabody board, had this to say about the show:
A dense, compelling saga of intrigue and survival in an unsettled kingdom, “Game of Thrones” examines themes of loyalty, family and ambition against an epic backdrop. Just as a previous Peabody winner, “Battlestar Galactica” transcended the “science fiction” label, “Game of Thrones” is more than just a “fantasy” drama; it’s a deeply relatable story about flawed, complex people trying to figure out the right course of action in a world that is crumbling around them. [HuffPo]
I guess I’d just add one note in conclusion: Between “Justified” winning in 2011 and “Game of Thrones” winning this year, the Peabody board has given awards in consecutive years to shows that depicted criminals getting tased in the ding dong and graphic horse decapitation, respectively. I like your style, Peabodys.
Wait wait wait.. I thought “Part of the reason it’s hard to get into “Game of Thrones” as a series of novels is the fact that within the first hundred pages, you’ve got it firmly established who the bad guys and the good guys are, and…well…that’s it.”?
I cannot tell if you are trolling, but I will bite. Without giving too much away, throughout the books, some of the bad guys become good guys, or at least bad guys who feel bad about being bad guys. Also you have good guys doing “good things” that they know will lead to bad things for good people but do them anyway.
I agree with everything Johnny Bravo says, because his name is a treasured part of my childhood. Do the monkey with me!
Johnny Bravo – I was being a brat because of the post on Gamma Squad earlier that week ([gammasquad.uproxx.com]). I read all the books and think one of the strongest parts of the series is its ability to have characters do real, human things. So I 100% agree with you!
