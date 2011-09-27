Well That’s a Relief, I Guess

Not that this will help us un-vomit our collective breakfast, but Nancy Grace says that her wardrobe malfunction last night revealed only a pasty, and not the sliced ham hock of a nipple that we all feared.

Grace tells TMZ … “When I got dressed, I was wearing Petals (nipple covers) and an industrial strength bra … my dancing dress also had a bra sewn into it.” Nancy adds, “I have been judged guilty without a trial … I will go to my grave denying the nip slip.”

Oh no! Nancy Grace has been judged guilty without a trial?!? How unfair. How inconceivable that anyone would do such a thing. Surely she doesn’t deserve that. America, you’re guilty of prosecutorial misconduct! And Nancy should know, she’s an expert on the subject.