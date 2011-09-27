Well That’s a Relief, I Guess

Not that this will help us un-vomit our collective breakfast, but Nancy Grace says that her wardrobe malfunction last night revealed only a pasty, and not the sliced ham hock of a nipple that we all feared.
Grace tells TMZ … “When I got dressed, I was wearing Petals (nipple covers) and an industrial strength bra … my dancing dress also had a bra sewn into it.”
Nancy adds, “I have been judged guilty without a trial … I will go to my grave denying the nip slip.”
Oh no! Nancy Grace has been judged guilty without a trial?!? How unfair. How inconceivable that anyone would do such a thing. Surely she doesn’t deserve that. America, you’re guilty of prosecutorial misconduct! And Nancy should know, she’s an expert on the subject.
Not enough pixels in the world.
What? WHAT?!
[blood pressure shoots to 1000/600]
Whatever, I’m still never eating sandwich pepperoni again.
WHAT??!!!!
Either way, I’m pretty sure that just the thought of a Nancy Grace nip slip has murdered my sex drive, probably by suffocating it with chloroform. (too soon?)
Silly internet, her actual nipple was some latitude south of what was exposed.
Industrial strength bra, for an industrial strength bitch.
We all should have known that wasn’t her actual nipple, because I can still get an erection.
*waits*
….see?
That picture looks like most of the porn I used to whack to when I only had BASIC cable……
….hard work…but worth it…
I had no idea pasties were so irregularly shaped.
“I will go to my grave . . .”
Yes, but WHEN?
@Larry – Tonight, when she goes to sleep in her coffin.
Seriously, Japan is getting out of hand with the way they censor porn.
She had to know the irony of that statement.
I call bullshit. That was a nipple. A horrifying, eye-melting, erection-murdering, vomit-inducing nipple.
She’ll get away with it only because no one wants to look closely enough to disprove her story.
Its a flawless defense!
“..I have been judged guilty without a trial…”
Oh. Hell. No. You did not just fucking say that, you fucking cuntrag whore.