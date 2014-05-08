‘We’re Not Anti-Gay’ Say The Anti-Gay Twins Who Just Got Their HGTV Show Yanked

Quick background: A little ways back, HGTV greenlit a show called Flip It Forward, starring twin brothers David and Jason Benham, who run a home remodeling business, and look like they could saw the wood needed for their construction projects with their strikingly angled jaws. Handsome twins fixin’ up houses. What could go wrong?
What the announcement didn’t mention is that at least one of the Benhams is not just a real estate dealer but also a dedicated right-wing activist in the mold of his father, Flip Benham, who has headed the abortion-clinic protest group Operation Save America ever since it split from the militant anti-choice group Operation Rescue.
As leader of OSA, Benham has condemned the interfaith Sandy Hook memorial, protested in front of mosques while shouting “Jesus Hates Muslims” and blamed the Aurora shooting on the Democratic Party, which he said promotes a “culture of death.” [Right Wing Watch]
Oh.
Right Wing Watch also has lots of quotes David Benham has made condemning gays, and marriage equality, and likening the progress of gay rights in America to the appeasement of Hitler and the Nazis. Soooooooo…
Yeah. BUT, TMZ caught up with the brothers after their show got pulled, and you’ll be pleased to know they’re not “anti-gay,” per se. They just disagree with the gay lifestyle and think maybe gays are modern-day Hitlers who are dragging America to Hell.
The Benham brothers tell TMZ … as Christians, they’ve never discriminated against people who don’t share their views, saying “Anyone who suggests that we hate homosexuals or people of other faiths is either misinformed or lying.”
They add … “With all of the grotesque things that can be seen and heard on television today you would think there would be room for two twin brothers who are faithful to our families, committed to biblical principles, and dedicated professionals.” [TMZ]
Maybe A&E can give them a show about building a house for ducks.
“Maybe A&E can give them a show about building a house for ducks.”
Too late, they’ve already been signed up by Fox News.
I was gonna say something to that effect. Seems like there will come a point where Fox News’ entire team is made up of people who were on other channels until they said some moronic bigoted shit.
“The Channel of the Misfit Hosts”?
They sealed their own fate with that Hitler shit. Not even Fox will try to spin something that fucking crazy.
God forbid anybody ever have an opinion on anything, ever again.
They are allowed to have that opinion. And HGTV an the rest of the world are allowed to be of the opinion that they’re hateful bigots that we don’t want to have anything to do with.
“I don’t like cilantro” is an opinion. “Gay rights activists are Hitler” is just crazy talk.
You’re welcome to believe either one, but a private corporation will probably only fire you for the second one.
@Otto Man Unless you work for a cilantro distribution center.
People are free to have whatever opinions they want. They are not; however, free from the consequences saying those opinions out loud in public might have.
It’s amazing how many people seem to not grasp that simple fact.
@enigmahfc +1
Like, if I worked for Fox news and start spouting that Jesus is a fraud and that the conservative lifestyle is leading to the destruction of America and that Reagan was a raging pussy, I really shouldn’t be surprised when Fox News fires me.
This about free speech forever. [xkcd.com]
@maug – That cartoon is the best, most eloquent defense of the Hollywood Blacklist I have ever seen.
Free speech does not mean free from consequences of what you say
I had a neighbor move in across the street about five years ago. I have never been the overly neighbor type of person. I pretty much keep it to pleasantries. Well he invites me over on his front porch and we get to know each other. As the days pass he must feel more comfortable because he stars telling me how nice it is not to be around so many black people anymore. I don’t really k ow how to respond but I can tell he is gauging my reaction. Another time he starts in on “the gays” and again I am pretty sure he is gauging my reaction to what he says. I just basically say something like “OK.” He was the kind of person that would end a lot of sentences with “you know what I mean?” I got tired of it and I don’t hold the same opinions that he did and he whould also gossip about the other neighbors. He would tell me things I never knew or realized because I try to stay out of other people’s private business. Well one day he catches me getting out of my car and calls at me to come on over. I politely decline telling him not today, thank you. This goes on for a couple of weeks (he was retired so he spent a lot of time on his front porch) and he eventually gets the idea. I no longer want to associate with him. But what I didn’t do was to try and get him to move out or get other neighbors not to associate with him. I simply ignore him.
@Draven Chiam That is true, but is isn’t the entire analysis. We as the audience, as the ones imposing consequences, should also consider whether the consequences we are imposing are just and smart. I don’t know about this case since the only info I have to go on is Right Wing Watch and their editorial position potentially inclines them to some hyperbole in these matters, but as a general rule I think driving people out of polite company, the public sphere, and access to commerce for their personal beliefs is unwise in that it further divides society and prevents us from being exposed to people who think differently than we do.
It’s your right to have an opinion. It’s not your right to have a show on HGTV. If you say hateful and offensive things, they are fully within their rights to take your show away from you.
HGTV already has one show with a pair of twins who renovate houses. Did they really need two?
Yes, yes. I am old.
At least move to triplets.
Does everyone get a TV show now? I feel sort of left out.
only if you align yourself to the left 100% otherwise you’ll be publicly shamed and lose your job
@Watanabex : being American has a liberal democratic bias
@Watanabex Please refer to 19 Kids & Counting. Pretty sure they’re not leftists.
@Rawhead Wrecks Let’s both do something horrible and go into business together. I think that’s how it’s done.
and you’ll be pleased to know they’re not “anti-gay,” per se. They just disagree with the gay lifestyle and think maybe gays are modern-day Hitlers who are dragging America to Hell.
You got that^ from their TMZ quote?
lol
Nope. Got it from the quotes in the Right Wing Watch report, which I mentioned under the first blockquote.
From the RWW website it looks like he didn’t liken gays to Hitler directly. Rather he quoted approvingly from an article that analogized resisting the expansion of gay rights to Great Britain in the 1930 and how appeasement didn’t work. ([www.rightwingwatch.org]).
Obviously this is reducio ad nazism and inappropriate, but not the same thing as calling gays nazis.
na na na na
na na na na
hey hey hey
good bye
When someone starts a quote with “As a Christian…” my first inclination is to stop listening to whatever they’re saying and perform “YYZ” in my head. If they’re still talking when I finish “YYZ” I change it up with “Birdcage in Your Soul” and if they’re STILL talking when I finish “Birdcage” and punch them in the face and yell “JESUS TOLD ME TO DO THAT” and then walk away.
Birdhouse, not Birdcage. They Might Be Giants, and I Might Be An Idiot.
I’ll stick with Jonathan and Drew, thank you. Don’t need these hateful guys. Didn’t one of them also host a prayer rally against homosexuality? I think I read somewhere that their views started interfering with production somehow, so that may be part of the reason the show was scrapped. I’m glad HGTV decided not to go forward with it.
Just by first glance those boys look fabulously gay.
It’s weird that they’re twins but only one of them has ‘gay-face’
“Anyone who suggests that we hate homosexuals or people of other faiths is either misinformed or a bunch of niggerfaggots!”
I’d be afraid if my views don’t agree with mine and they were working on my house, they’d “accidentally” hook up the gas line to my shower.
I’m straight as an arrow, but I’d rather watch gay men barebacking with no lube than watch twins doing anything.
Twins are fucking creepy. They’re probably an abomination but I don’t have a 2000 year old book written by barely literate people in a language that has been translated multiple different times to support that theory.
Just a thought, but maybe if you dont like gays, HGTV isn’t a network you want to be on. HGTV is watched by a !or of our gay brothers and sisters, and I actually give HGTV a lot of the credit for the rapid acceptance of gay culture in America. Shows like House Hunters frequently feature same sex couples searching for homes, and “normalizes” them in the eyes of many of the older viewers.