‘We’re Not Anti-Gay’ Say The Anti-Gay Twins Who Just Got Their HGTV Show Yanked

Quick background: A little ways back, HGTV greenlit a show called Flip It Forward, starring twin brothers David and Jason Benham, who run a home remodeling business, and look like they could saw the wood needed for their construction projects with their strikingly angled jaws. Handsome twins fixin’ up houses. What could go wrong?

What the announcement didn’t mention is that at least one of the Benhams is not just a real estate dealer but also a dedicated right-wing activist in the mold of his father, Flip Benham, who has headed the abortion-clinic protest group Operation Save America ever since it split from the militant anti-choice group Operation Rescue. As leader of OSA, Benham has condemned the interfaith Sandy Hook memorial, protested in front of mosques while shouting “Jesus Hates Muslims” and blamed the Aurora shooting on the Democratic Party, which he said promotes a “culture of death.” [Right Wing Watch]

Oh.

Right Wing Watch also has lots of quotes David Benham has made condemning gays, and marriage equality, and likening the progress of gay rights in America to the appeasement of Hitler and the Nazis. Soooooooo…

Yeah. BUT, TMZ caught up with the brothers after their show got pulled, and you’ll be pleased to know they’re not “anti-gay,” per se. They just disagree with the gay lifestyle and think maybe gays are modern-day Hitlers who are dragging America to Hell.

The Benham brothers tell TMZ … as Christians, they’ve never discriminated against people who don’t share their views, saying “Anyone who suggests that we hate homosexuals or people of other faiths is either misinformed or lying.” They add … “With all of the grotesque things that can be seen and heard on television today you would think there would be room for two twin brothers who are faithful to our families, committed to biblical principles, and dedicated professionals.” [TMZ]

Maybe A&E can give them a show about building a house for ducks.