If you own any Amazon devices powered by Alexa, and find the ever-confusing story depicted by Westworld‘s second season to be… confusing, you’re in luck! HBO and Jeff Bezos’ cash cow just launched a brand new voice-activated game that sounds as easy to play as it is horrifying. According to Entertainment Weekly, Westworld: The Maze is a “choose your own adventure” game through which players can select from “over 60 storylines and 400 unique choices riddled with questions about the Westworld universe” via voice commands. And no, none of them can actually result in Alexa killing you… we think.

Per a press release, much of the gameplay stems from the maze of season one fame:

The game takes about 20 minutes to complete for those cunning enough to stay alive that long. Each moment of the game was designed with purpose, much like the show itself. Within the game’s detailed sound design and scripted interactions, anything could be a clue. It will take a true superfan to find the center of The Maze.

Possible adventures include encountering some starving homesteaders out in the country, the confederado in Pariah and a gang of bandits in Sweetwater. HBO even provided a few helpful hints, such as discussing your nightmares with the barmaid and showing respect to the blackjack dealer. Of course, there’s no telling if these “hints” will help keep you alive long enough to last the entire 20 minutes.

It’s also unclear if, while playing Westworld: The Maze, players will stumble upon Keegan-Michael Key stuck in another around of Skyrim.

