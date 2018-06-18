HBO

The Westworld Confusion Index is your guide to what we know, what we kind of know, and what we don’t know about Westworld, one of television’s more confusing shows. We will make mistakes, surely, because we rarely know what is happening or why (and whenever we think we’ve figured it out, they go and change it on us), but we will try to have at least as many jokes as mistakes. This is the best we can offer. Here we go.

What We Know

William is basically who we thought he was

We spent a sizable chunk of this week’s episode — the last before the season two finale — diving back into William’s past. We also met his wife, Sela Ward (whose character probably has a name that I never registered because I was like “Hey, that’s Sela Ward”), and learned the circumstances of her repeatedly referenced death. The short version: She was a troubled alcoholic in a loveless marriage with a monster for a husband and she took her own life after looking at Ford’s profile of William that showed his psychological traits — delusions, paranoia, etc. — and what he did at Westworld. And we learned that his daughter, Emily, saw the profile and was in Westworld to try to pull him out and save him and their relationship, both of which had fallen to pieces since Sela Ward’s death.

Also, he thought his daughter was a robot so he killed her. Maybe we should have led with that. It’s probably the more important thing, long-term, since we very much knew his wife was dead. It’s not exactly breaking news that William is kind of a violent comic villain, so you could argue that all that extended flashback did was 1) give the producers an excuse to put Sela Ward on camera, and 2) show the part of his profile that specifically identified him as delusional and paranoid to explain the delusions and paranoia that caused him to kill Emily. I’ll forgive the redundancy of number two because it gave us number one.

(There’s also the possibility that the whole profile was a ruse by Ford as part of the “one final game” he is playing with William, or something. All I know is that if I am at a bar and Anthony Hopkins is sitting at the other end by himself, I am out of there. Nothing good can come of it.)

Anyway, for those of you keeping score, William has now: pushed his father-in-law out of a billion-dollar company, left his brother-in-law nude and for dead in a theme park populated by robot cowboys, driven his wife to suicide, and shot his daughter. He is almost definitely not invited to the next Delos family reunion.

Evil Teddy just knew too much

Poor Teddy, man. Poor, sweet, handsome Teddy. All he ever wanted to do was mosey about town, tip his cowboy at the ladyfolk, and chat-up the rancher’s pretty daughter. He wasn’t prepared for all of this. He quite literally was not built for it. And Dolores/Wyatt’s attempt at retrofitting never really took, what with all the evil and menace in the world suddenly hardwired into the brain that was just a barren mishmash of cowboy cliches floating in a pool of sarsaparilla soda, like trying to turn Woody from Toy Story into Johnny Ringo from Tombstone. He couldn’t handle it. It was too much for him to process. Dolores basically tried to load a brand new operating system onto an iPhone 4 and watched as it whirred and buzzed and then shut itself down.

Rest in peace, Teddy. We knew this wasn’t going to end well for you way back in the premiere when we saw you floating in the pond with the other dead hosts, but this was somehow extra sad. Hopefully, you’re happy now, riding a horse in robot heaven and helping old ladies with their groceries.

Elsie deserves a vacation

Elsie has:

Been kidnapped by her boss

Been chained to a rock in a cave

Been saved by the boss who kidnapped her

Discovered this boss is a robot

Stumbled across the bodies of dozens of coworkers who were killed in a robot revolution

Somehow powered through this and developed a plan to save the day

Been left for dead by her boss, again, as he sped off in a cool little Batmobile go-kart thingy

And after that last thing happened, she finally broke and cussed at him, which probably felt great until she realized she was yelling at a fancy Roomba. Someone send her to Santorini if she ever gets out of there.