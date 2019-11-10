The last episode of Westworld‘s confusing second season, “The Passenger,” premiered in the summer of 2018. Since then, audiences of the popular HBO series from co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have subsisted on scraps of casting information — like Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul — and brief teasers and trailers that reveal practically nothing about what’s coming in the first half of next year. Yet some of this is beginning to outline precisely what’s been happening since some of the park’s increasingly sentient hosts made their daring escape into the real world.

On Friday, HBO dropped a short one-minute ad for a Silicon Valley-esque (yes, the series and the actual place in California) company called Incite. “The world is complex, complicated, messy,” the company’s co-founder, Liam Dempsey Sr., says in the video. “But life doesn’t have to be. The future is powered by you and we know you.” Played by Jefferson Mays (The Americans, I Am the Night), Dempsey and his company seem to be the show’s new, more far-reaching and dystopic version of Delos. Who knows? Maybe they’re Delos’s new owners.

The fake ad ends with a link for the company’s official website, which leads to what appears to be a budding viral campaign for Westworld‘s third season. Much of the language is similar to Dempsey’s monologue, if not more frighteningly real:

The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make “impossible” a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future. Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global climate change to personal career growth. We believe we have a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, starting at home. Here at Incite, your data doesn’t work for us — we work for you.

Expect Westworld season 3 (and Incite’s new job prospects for Paul and company) sometime in early 2020.