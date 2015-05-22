Our First Look At The Never-Aging Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer’

In their ongoing attempt to get Netflix Disease into a medical dictionary (it’s when you sit motionless on your couch for so long, your entire butt turns the color of their envelopes), the streaming service is releasing Season 2 of Bojack Horseman on July 17, followed by Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp shortly thereafter, on July 31.
Who needs sleep, or friends, or sun? All the sleep, friends, and sun you need is Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper fitting back into their yuppie counselor clothes and Elizabeth Banks and Paul Rudd literally not aging a day since 2001. Time is a flat kiss that tastes like a hamburger.
There must be an endless supply of Paul Rudds in a lab somewhere.
looks amazing. I still can’t believe this is happening.
Yeh, I kept saying “I’ll believe it when I see it” and here we are. OH, FUCK MY COCK
Yes please!
There must be something about hang out movies that I don’t get. Because there’s very little plot it’s hard for me to understand why I’m watching. Maybe I just burn through too many things to sit back and relax for a hang out movie anymore but I tried watching Wet Hot American Summer and was bored to tears.
Do you not like jokes or something? You shouldn’t be watching comedies for plot
How is my netflix subscription still only $7.99 a month with all this awesome shit? Shhhh….nobody tell them.
I keep thinking about canceling my Netflix because for the life of me I can’t find a movie to watch, then they keep me coming back with original programming and re-runs of Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
It’s been aboujt 10 yrs since I’ve seen this movie and when iI saw it was available to stream I checked it out again. I think I actually loved it even more this time. Now I can’t wait for this.
I saw it for the first time a few years ago and have watched it a bunch of times since and think it gets funnier each time.
“Look at the never-aging cast” except Showalter. Poor, poor Showalter.