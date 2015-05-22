Our First Look At The Never-Aging Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer’

amy bradley

In their ongoing attempt to get Netflix Disease into a medical dictionary (it’s when you sit motionless on your couch for so long, your entire butt turns the color of their envelopes), the streaming service is releasing Season 2 of Bojack Horseman on July 17, followed by Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp shortly thereafter, on July 31.

Who needs sleep, or friends, or sun? All the sleep, friends, and sun you need is Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper fitting back into their yuppie counselor clothes and Elizabeth Banks and Paul Rudd literally not aging a day since 2001. Time is a flat kiss that tastes like a hamburger.

dsdds

meloni

banks

wet hot cast

ken joe

paul rudd

There must be an endless supply of Paul Rudds in a lab somewhere.

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Wet Hot American Summer#Amy Poehler#Netflix
TAGSAMY POEHLERBRADLEY COOPERCHRIS MELONINETFLIXWET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER

