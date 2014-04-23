What Joke Could Have Possibly Made This Weatherman Laugh So Hard?

WGRZ weather team member Andy Parker might be “an accomplished forecaster whose presence bolstered the station’s weather operations,” according to his long and impressive bio on the Buffalo news station’s website. But when it comes to keeping it together under immense pressure, he still has plenty of work to do. On yesterday morning’s broadcast, Parker just couldn’t stop laughing about something, as he told the rest of the WGRZ team that it was a joke someone told him earlier that was making him lose his forecasting cool. Normally, we’d probably give him a little more hell for this, but it’s not like he ate cat poop off the floor.
So what was the joke that had Parker laughing so hard? Some speculate that it was classic newsroom goofing and not a joke at all, but I believe I know what joke it is.
Q: Why can’t you hear a pterodactyl going to the bathroom?
A: The P is silent.
Hilarious, right? I guarantee that’s the joke that was making Parker laugh so hard.
I laughed at that the way Jay laughed at Holy (holey?) Bartender in Dogma.
A very underrated laughing scene.
Oops, I meant to say I laughed at the pterodactyl joke like that, not the dumber Brick Tamland.
I bet someone had their balls out and was flashing him ‘the batwing’ offscreen.
Keith Radford.
Yeah, wrong station but two and half people are probably laughing.
Ah, Keith Radford, the poor man’s Irv Weinstein
Of note – the anchor for WGRZ Daybreak is the one and only John Beard from Arrested Development fame!!
John Beard is on local Buffalo news? Is that what those channels with such small numbers are for?
He said Dave you made us laugh again So maybe it was something from the colbert interview with letterman?
Someone in that office watches Teen Titans Go! (specifically “Uncle Jokes” – which is fantastic); who would have ever thought that my 5 year old daughter and I would each share a TV show in our own personal top 3.
The joke about Pterodactyls is from an episode of last week’s TT Go! – I assumed that’s where the person heard this joke. My post was very confusing in hind sight, this is why I never post. I am not only unwitty, but also unclear apparently. I will now go back to my look but don’t participate policy on posts. Thank you.