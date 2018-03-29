ABC

Well, it’s official. The Roseanne revival on ABC was an unmitigated success, both critically (read our own Alan Sepinwall’s review here) and commercially — as the premiere was a ratings juggernaut that pulled in an incredible 18.1 million viewers. In any case, it seems as though television nostalgia mania isn’t about to lose steam anytime soon, with revivals and reboots of Murphy Brown, Clarrisa Explains It All, and Animaniacs already on their way back, among others, and everything from Mad About You to Martin rumored to return on the horizon.

As such, we thought we’d take a look at what other television revivals we’d like to see. Granted, this list isn’t necessarily about shows we’re necessarily going to see return, but hey, it’s fun to speculate anyway.

Married With Children (1986-1997)

The cast of the long-running Fox sitcom has been talking about getting the gang back together since before reboots were even a thing. Most recently, back in 2016 David Faustino (Bud Bundy) said that the only thing holding up a Bud-focused spinoff was a single legal issue, and there hasn’t been anything since. With Modern Family probably running its course in the not so distant future, the cast would be more or less available, though.

Friends (1994-2004)

Speaking of shows we’re almost definitely never going to see come back… Yes, a Friends reunion has about as much as a chance of happening as Brad and Jen getting back together — since the cast has stated unequivocally, and repeatedly over the years that they have absolutely no intention of doing so. But since people have not stopped screaming their heads off about a reunion since the show went off the air in 2004, it at least deserves a mention.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

Given the fact that the company that owns the rights to Fresh Prince recently filed a handful of trademark applications looking to lock down the rights to “Fresh Princess,” it’s probably only a matter of time before this happens. But since Will Smith is just a bit busy these days and not all of the original cast are still with us, it’s looking to be more of a reboot situation than a proper revival. Or maybe a long-lost offspring of a cousin comes to stay with Carlton? A spunky, screen-obsessed teenage girl, perhaps? It could happen.

That ’70s Show (1998-2006)



Bringing back That ’70s Show would be a stroke of brilliance because it would not only capitalize off of television reboot nostalgia, but also the current craze of ’90s nostalgia. The series finale in 2006 took place on New Year’s Eve of 1980, so by the time we’d catch back up with Eric Foreman and the gang, they would all be Generation X’ers in the early 1990s. And it seems like most of the cast would be more or less accessible, save for one casualty of the #MeToo reckoning.

Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

Considering Freaks and Geeks took place over the course of the 1980-1981 school year, we’d likely be picking back up on the kids just before of the turn of the century — coincidentally the same time the series aired on NBC. Sadly, a Freaks and Geeks reunion would also be highly unlikely. In addition to how busy most of the cast is, Judd Apatow has stated several times that he’s happy with how the show ended — not to mention that the adult lives of a bunch of teenage derelicts might not be something fans would want to revisit.

“I don’t know if you really want to know what happened to those people,” Apatow said a couple of years back. “I don’t think good things happened to a fair amount of them.”