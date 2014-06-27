What The Critics Are Saying About HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’

HBO’s The Leftovers premieres on Sunday night. The series, co-created and co-written by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, based on Perrotta’s novel, concerns itself broadly with the disappearance of two percent of the world’s population. But the mysterious reasons why millions of people vanished aren’t the point of the show, at least early on. The point is to explore grief on a widespread scale, focusing on the citizens of one New York hamlet.
Among the stars are Justin Theroux (Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Amy Brenneman (NYPD Blue), Liv Tyler, and Janel Moloney (Donna from The West Wing). As you’d expect in a series with this kind of premise, it’s a bleak television show. In my expert critical opinion, The Leftovers will f*ck you up, and touch you inappropriately in your soul.
We will be running recaps of The Leftovers starting on Monday, but if you are wondering whether you should check it out or not, here’s what the critics are saying:
From the NYTimes:
This series may never explain what happened to the people who disappeared, but the measure of its worth is that it may not have to. As with any good drama, the mystery lies in human nature more than in the supernatural. Once the show gets going, and it takes more than one episode to do so, The Leftovers bores into the characters and the fissures that crack their community so astutely that the cause is almost secondary.
From Flavorwire:
Based on its first few episodes, The Leftovers is bleak and depressing. It’s a haunting and heartsick show, and one that’s full of frustration and longing. Its debut episodes are also the most promising I’ve seen this year, and I won’t be surprised if it becomes one of the best series of 2014.
From The AV Club:
The Leftovers is some of the most desolate, despairing television on air. It’s also frequently brilliant, using the central hook of Perrotta’s book not as a pivot into genre fiction but as a pivot into something like a modern version of medieval mystery plays. But instead of God at the center of the story, there’s uncertainty, a Schrödinger’s cat the characters would desperately like to observe, if only they could force the box to open and provide them with answers.
Over on Vulture, Matt Zoller Seitz wasn’t quite as impressed, but he was still deeply affected:
The first few episodes don’t showcase enough artistry to justify all the slogging and weeping, the bloodied faces and broken hearts. But I’d be lying if I said The Leftovers didn’t fascinate me. The totality of the suffering feels new. The scale of it overwhelms, so much so that nitpicking the dialogue, the performances, or the filmmaking seems petty. This is what I meant by “emotional blackmail,” a certain amount of which is baked right into the show’s premise. The Leftovers practically dares you to keep watching, and feeling. At the bottom of the first page of my notes, “sloppy handheld camerawork” is crossed out. Beneath it is “overwhelming pain.”
From Sepinwall over on Hitfix, who was maybe the most effusive of all:
Even in a television landscape that includes The Walking Dead, Hannibal and HBO’s own Game of Thrones — dramas so committed to a violent, despairing worldview that they all but dare you to keep watching — The Leftovers is a show that will make some of its viewers want to slit their wrists. Many will hate it. But there will be viewers in whom it strikes a chord so deeply that they will feel themselves overwhelmed by it in the best possible way: not like they’re drowning in the misery, but like it’s teaching them a new way to breathe.
I fall on the Sepinwall end of the spectrum. I could hardly praise the pilot more. My review from Pajiba:
I’m not sure yet what the ultimate point of The Leftovers is, except to make us feel the sadness and devastation the characters have to contend with, of which the series does an admirable job. But I trust that — in the end — the overall point of the series will not be dissimilar to that of Six Feet Under, only on a grander scale. That point was best illustrated by Nate Fisher in the final episode of the first season when a hysterical woman asked him, “Why do people die?” Nate paused briefly, and then offered the perfect response: “To make life important.”
That, to me, feels like the biggest statement a show can make.
Not everyone loved it, of course. Some took issue with the notion that it’s too bleak. David Wiegan at the SFGate, however, just downright hated it:
All of this worked far better in print than it does in a bloated TV adaptation. It’s not that the story wouldn’t make good TV; it’s that in this version, it doesn’t. It’s confusing, slow-moving and often excruciating.
They’re not big fans of the show over on The Wall Street Journal, either:
The first few minutes of The Leftovers yield scenes of devastation and loss—panicked people screaming, dazed, searching for lost loved ones—tragic enough to move the coldest heart. Not for long. As the series moves on to the misery-soaked parade of horror that is, in essence, the show’s plot—and it does that quickly—lots of hearts are likely to harden in resistance to the calculated grimness, the nightmarish images.
I’d definitely say it’s a love or hate kind of show, although the reviews are around 75 percent love, and 25 percent hate at the moment. Ultimately, however, I do think that The Leftovers — along with The Strain on FX — will end up becoming the two most talked about series this summer.
I have to say that this post has pretty much sapped what little interest I had in the show. It may be a fine piece of work but it doesn’t sound like an investment I want to make.
I’m still afraid I might like Tyrant, which looks kind of dry. Anybody latched on to this show?
@Panther Joe I kinda liked Tyrant too, despite the critics ravaging it…
Tyrant was a pleasant surprise..the issues he had with his dad were explained well in the flashbacks. The side story with the main characters son which kinda threw me off & that brother of his is a real piece of work. No stars or acting really stood out but the story is superb.
So is this the new show where something crazy/supernatural happens and we’re told that that’s not the whole point of the show, it’s “about the characters” which is true and interesting for awhile until everyone eventually wants to know what actually happened with said crazy/supernatural thing and we’re told it’s coming and then it doesn’t and when it finally does it’s half-assed and thrown together and everyone is mad they wasted their time? If so then I’ll go ahead and skip it.
If the mystery is more important than the characters, you’re watching movies and television wrong.
Wasn’t aware that I needed to read the book before viewing the show, will there be a test? Also “mystery isn’t more important than characters” to me. What I mean is that they’re clearly selling the mystery to get people to tune in, therefore people are going to want some sort of answer or at least the illusion that they may get an answer at some point. If this is going to end up being a slow trudge through character development with little to no fulfillment on the mystery, and don’t act like the show creator hasn’t already done this, then I’ll not waste my time on it. Also it just sounds straight up depressing.
You’re probably one of those soulless viewers disappointed by the “True Detective” finale, aren’t you?
I actually liked the finale, and thought the show as a whole was terrific. I think the people who didn’t like the finale were those who got way too deep into it and followed every possible theory and wanted too much from it.
But they’re not “clearly selling the mystery.” They’re selling the grief. That’s what every post about the show has said. I guess in just trying to say your letting your “Lost” disappointment cloud your reading comprehension.
I’m referring to the HBO promos, which clearly sell the mystery aspect of the show as much as the characters. You can’t tell me that people won’t be wanting to know what happened and may expect to be told or at least given clues when it’s shown front and center in every promo and feel disappointed when they’re not given any semblance of an explanation. I like watching shows that are character driven but when you open up the door with this big mystery disappearance aspect and then don’t at least try and deliver a little bit on it, it’s a disappointment.
The whole mystery vs. characters argument is bullshit. BOTH are important and if a writer can’t deliver answers when making a mystery a central part of their story then they simply didn’t have a strong idea to offer. It’s not wrong that people want answers from series like that because we are hoping that someone has the next new idea, the next revolutionary and dynamic spin. If they set one up but don’t provide that then it’s just another mass of character work (which can be good). Lost did great with the characters and I love that about it, but it failed to deliver on concepts that actually were responsible for pulling viewers in. You come for the unknown and stay for the great characters but you simply can’t always get away with ignoring your concept every time. Some movies are very successful doing it and we don’t expect a 2 hour movie to be able to give us answers but long-form TV has the time.
With Lindelof involved, I predict a strong opening act, transitioning to an uneven and confusing second act, followed by a completely disappointing prolapse of a third act.
I like that they’re already setting us up for the Lindelof Drop by saying we’ll probably never find out where the disappeared people went.
That’s my concern too. I’m all for delving into the characters rather than the mystery for a while, but eventually, I’m going to want Lindelof to finish telling the story he starts.
The button stopped being pushed. That must be it.
Pretty much. I could trust someone else to not leverage the inherent mystery of the premise, but eventually Lindelof will think, “wouldn’t it be really cool if,” and we’ll have seasons of shuffling characters around while each episode ends with the hint of a massive revelation that never comes.
I read and loved the novel. But the novel was not excessively bleak and despairing. There were actually funny moments, and it was more wry than tragic. I think it’s interesting that they’re taking the show in a much more serious direction, but I can’t say that I’m initially encouraged.
I read the book too & don’t want to be one of those “book people” like the GoT crowd, but the show cannot be as good as the book was. I found myself laughing out loud during scenes of intense tragedy because it was written so well.
You read a book, don’t let assailed online give you shit just because you have more information than they do. As long as you can look at this as an adaption that has to be different to get made then you can accept it for whatever it ends up being (quality-wise).
How long is the novel?
It’s not very long & once you get into it, it’s over way too soon.
So, 336 pages?
I love that people are already assuming the show won’t bother with delivering on its concept after it has you watching lol. Set those bars low people! I still general enjoy Lindelof so I’ll give it a chance. Also, who doesn’t want another weekly dose of depression?
So…2% of the world’s population disappears. Okay, let’s round up and say that everyone lives to 100, and we’ll round down and say that the human population is at equilibrium. Based on that, 2% of the world’s population “disappears” (i.e. dies) every two years. I feel like the level of grief the characters on this show are experiencing might end up being a tad bit exaggerated.
My husband had the same reaction, but I tried to explain to him that it’s the fear & unknown factor that causes the grief. Nobody knows why & why certain people were taken & not others. It’s not a rapture, it was totally random. Some families weren’t hit at all, one lady lost her entire family. No notice, no warning, just poof, gone.
2% is a strange number, I concur; when the series was first announced I wondered if it was enough to provoke this kind of reaction, as well. Hell, the world lost somewhere around 4% of its population in the flu pandemic of 1918, and didn’t go to pieces.
The point for this show, I believe, is not in the number of people who disappear, it’s in the process by which it happens. In your very reasonable hypothetical, 2% of the world dying every two years is something we’re used to. Death – by age, illness, misadventure, or malice – as much a part of our experience as life (I learned this from Six Feet Under, apparently), and we have at least some (jagged, painful) notion of how to respond. Even grief for the disappeared (I speak from observation not experience, thankfully, and do so under correction) is a pain of not knowing which of a series of plausible, if grim, explanations accounts for the absence of the person who once inhabited the griever’s life.
What we’re not ready for is for someone to just fucking disappear without any possible explanation at all, and especially not a number large enough to defy the idea of coincidence, large enough for most people to be only a generation or two away from a family affected. The characters are dealing not just with grief for the departed, but with the reality that their loss is part of something into which the entire history of human experience can offer no insight, and the knowledge that an unknown power did something enormous to us that we can barely classify much less explain, and for reasons we might never comprehend. I have a sense that losing our collective shit would not be entirely unreasonable in such circumstances.
2% is just under 2 years worth of deaths all at once.
Well, if I understand the show correctly, it’s not 2% of people died, it’s 2% of people disappeared, right? That’s a bit of a difference. I concur that if 2% of people disappear it’d have little external effect on me unless it was my wife. Internally though I’d be thinking “what the fuck was that?” and probably on edge for a long while.
I just can’t commit to a Lindelof show. I still haven’t decided if I’m going to watch it.
Bold claim! I mean, of course it’s the fucking rapture. What else would it be?
I hope lots of people watch this and it runs for 10 years so Lindelof stays busy and doesn’t ruin anything I’m interested in. I will not be watching.
Wait you didnt like how Lost, Prometheus, World War Z, Cowboys and Aliens, or Star Trek Into Darkness ended?
Not just how they ended, but how they went all along.
Christopher Eccleston FTW!!!!!!
Maybe I’m missing something but wasnt True Detective 2014 show???? People are saying Fargo or GoT was the season of the year and i keep thinking Ummmm I believe Woody and Matty have something to say about that.
Granted, the reception of Fargo and True Detective made me very happy; but still, I’m hoping I don’t like this series, because usually the stuff I like gets extremely low ratings and then is cancelled. Justin Theroux is an underrated actor and he’s written more stuff that people have seen, than they know.
The other way around and its The Stand
Aliens dude, they only have 140 million butt probes.
Well I already watch 1 depressing show per week in Rectify so whats 1 more
“But the mysterious reasons why millions of people vanished aren’t the point of the show”
Pass.
Is the book worth reading ? I read a couple of reviews and a large portion was negative. But then again of people want things neatly wrapped for them. I don’t know how I feel about the show.
The choke scene (no pun intended) was creepy. The entire house party scene gives the vibe that the kids in this town are living on the edge hoping for the disappearing act to happen again