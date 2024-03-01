What Time Does ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12, Episode 5 Come Out?

The final season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm continues with a new episode this weekend. In season 12, episode 5, “Fish Stuck,” Larry asks his friends to vouch for his character following an incident at temple, while also trying to help name a baby and worrying about a fish. We’ve all been there.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, episode 5 premieres on HBO and Max this Sunday, March 3, at 10 p.m. EST.

Earlier week, a member of the Curb family passed away. The great Richard Lewis died at 76 years old after suffering a heart attack. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” Larry David said in a statement about his buddy. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Curb star Cheryl Hines also paid tribute to Lewis. “He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him,” she wrote on X. “In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed.”