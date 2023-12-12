The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball festive concert series continues. At the beginning of the tour, each show received rave reviews. But when Nicki Minaj pulled out of her promoted Chicago appearance and a Taylor Swift impersonator popped out in Detroit, ticketholders for future stops grew nervous. But, so far, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Philadelphia concert set for tonight (December 12) seems to be going well.

What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Philadelphia Start?

According to iHeartRadio’s official website, tonight’s performances are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. In preparation for the expected massive crowd, the Wells Fargo Center will open its doors as early as 6:30 p.m. ET. Limited tickets are still available for the show. Find more information here. There are only two remaining stops (Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale) for the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball series.

For those who’d rather watch the playback of the concerts in the comfort of their own homes, they can do so soon. A specialized television broadcast will air across ABC stations on Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The day after, the program will be available to enjoy on Hulu.