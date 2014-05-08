What Was The Worst Episode Of ‘Lost’ According To Showrunners Damon Lindelof And Carlton Cuse?

There’s been much talk of Lost this year, because it’s the tenth anniversary of the series, and we love to celebrate anniversaries on the Internet. Maybe the biggest revelation of them all, however, was finding out that the kid who played Walt grew up real damn nice. Anyway, though Lindelof still gets guff from the likes of George RR Martin for the Lost finale, and though criticism of Lost after the Breaking Bad finale finally drove the poor guy from Twitter, both he and Carlton Cuse have always been pretty honest about the mistakes they made on Lost.
One of the biggest mistakes was “Stranger in a Strange Land,” an episode they admit in an interview with Esquire was the series’ worst.
I mean, I think the episode where Jack gets his tattoos in Thailand. I think it’s cringe-worthy, where he’s flying the kite on the beach. It was not our finest hour. We used Matthew Fox’s real tattoos. That’s how desperate we were for flashback stories.
That was the episode, in fact, where they decided they needed to put an end date on Lost.
That story became really instrumental in convincing ABC that we needed to end the show. We were like, “Okay, this is what flashbacks look like now so it’s probably a good idea if we figure out how much longer this show is actually going to go.”
Lindelof also concedes that, of the six seasons of Lost, probably 15-20 episodes were total “turds.”
We did 121 hours of Lost. Arguably only 15 to 20 of them were subpar, bordering on turds. It would be great to pretend those episodes never happened, but I love the fact that we’re still talking about Nikki and Paulo. Sometimes the mistake, the thing that wasn’t good, is the thing that’s really part of the legacy of a show like ours.
Ugh, Nikki and Paulo. At least that was better than watching Sun spend an entire episode searching for her lost wedding ring.
Source: Esquire
If this show was on HBO or AMC and only had 10-13 episodes a season for 6 seasons. I have no doubt it would have been regarded as the best TV show ever. This show going into season 3 was completely rudderless and you knew it at the time the show was airing. Even after the writers strike, 16 episodes a season was just to much.
I was just gong to write this. Well said.
Simply put, the production schedules required to do 21 episodes a season makes it impossible for them to be consistently good.
Less definitely could’ve been more. Well put.
And we’ll find out soon enough with the Leftovers if the 10epi season is a better format for Lindelof.
Good call.
I still remember the promos for the final season, “The Time for Questions is Over!!” followed by an episode where new characters and places appeared that had never been heard of like that weird lighthouse or whatever with that mirror. Ugh.
I SUMMON THE SMOKE MONSTER.
HOW EXACTLY DO YOU SUMMON THE SMOKE MONSTER, DAMMIT!!! hahaha
Is it a switch? A lever?
How did you learn you could summon it? Luck? Accident?
Do you have to beat a chess game to summon the BSM?
Can you really summon the BSM and not know anything about the Man in Black??
This is the tip of this guy’s LOST unanswered questions iceberg. If ABC really wants to reboot the series I’d welcome the opportunity to ask the potential show runners/writers with a barrage or smorgasbord of unanswered questions before they even start back down that path. If they have answers, no matter how vague, just an attempt at answers and resolution I’d sign off.
And for god sakes, do not make the final season, or any season, irrelevant. Since Jack succeeded in saving the island it erased all the “flash sideways” events in the final season. Sure they happened in that they took time and told a story, but it was negated by Jack’s self sacrifice. Being a flash sideways or parallel timeline, only one could exist, but did we really need another “flash” narrative? It seemed cool at first until you realize only one is the real timeline. Yeah, I’m butthurt about it because I invested so much time and thought into, maybe that’s my fault but I felt cheated and misled. The whole “we know how it ends” during season 1 was horse shit, because the character Jack was originally supposed to die during the pilot.
And it’s different than True Detectives where fans read too much into the source/reference material. TD was about the narrative and the journey/ride. LOST told us we’d get answers. They pushed the whole source/reference material has clues. Some seasons’ blu-rays included book clubs, science professors/folks from various fields discussing LOST’s balance of reality and fiction. Hell during seasons 4 and 5 Popular Mechanics recapped episodes describing the real life science and the make believe on the show. It was actually pretty neat. Yet I felt like the series ended and I had as many if not more questions than when season six began. Basically, I just wish more time was spent connecting dots and tying up loose ends than doing one final “flash timeline” season. I love LOST. It’s why years later these thoughts/feelings come out like the series just ended. I loved LOST because of the diverse group of characters coming together to survive, discover and escape this mysterious and dangerous island. It ended up being more about one man overcoming and escaping his own personal demons. Wish the group’s importance was more significant than one candidate and one man’s sacrifice being more important than other’s. (No offense, Sayid, Jin and Sun)
As much as I want to go back, I’d be scared to go back without knowing the ending is worth it. Plus, Lindelof and Cuse were the heart of LOST. I’d need both to give their blessing or at least be involved in some capacity before I’d consider it. They may not have ended it the way I hoped/wanted but they damn sure created a wonderfully fascinating and engaging universe, characters, storylines and history I cared so much about I think a large part of why I didn’t like the ending is because it did.
Kenny Powers – have you read through this? [lostanswers.tumblr.com]
@Hapijoel I have not. I’ll be sure to check it out, thank you.
[lostpedia.wikia.com]
If you can find the time to finish it, it’s well worth the read. Very well thought out and pieced together. Not perfect or sans flaws, but it’s the best attempt to connect the dots and tie up loose ends I’ve read. It is a little challenging reading it years removed from the series finale to remember all the little things.
@Kenny Powers The flash sideways timeline still happened. It was revealed to be the afterlife of all of the characters. This scene explains it: [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL26K6T3IOw]
It seems to me that everyone who didn’t like the finale of Lost, didn’t understand what happened in the episode. Almost every question raised throughout Lost is answered at some point in the series, but the answers aren’t straightforward, you have to think about things a bit.
it’s the Jacob origin episode by miles
As I opened this article, I said to myself, “They better mention that shit with Jack’s tattoos.” At least they recognize how dumb that episode was.
How the hell does Damen Lindelof still get work? He’s a moron.
Someone hasn’t seen the trailer for The Leftovers.
His stuff is engaging from the characters to the world’s they’re in. He can keep you hooked with mythos and intrigue, but for some reason he can’t pitch a complete game. He just needs to find his own Mariano Rivera to close things for him.
RAZZLE DAZZLE!
Nikki and Paulo was worth it just for the ending of that episode, I couldn’t believe they went ahead and just got rid of them like that – brilliant.
The best part about the Tattoo episode was how badly ABC hyped it ” TONIGHT 3 QUESTIONS YOU HAVE ABOUT LOST WILL BE ANSWERED!”
YESSSSSSSSS. I anger shat after that episode ended thanks to those stupid commercials.
The last one.
I’m a little surprised that Lindelof has actually stayed off Twitter, as much as he seemed to enjoy it (Lost hate-tweets aside).