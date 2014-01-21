Whatever Happened To The ‘Full House’ Dads? They’re Reuniting For A Super Bowl Ad.

I have a few questions about Dannon Oikos’ Super Bowl commercial:
1. Are Bob Saget, John Stamous, and Dave Coulier playing themselves, or are Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier playing Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, and Joey Gladstone?
2. If they’re playing Danny, Jesse, and Joey, when did they move out of their old house?
3. Where’s the rest of the family?
4. I mean, it’s the Super Bowl. Where’s Becky? Comet? Mr. Woodchuck? DID THEY EAT MR. WOODCHUCK?
5. Is this image, from Dannon’s website, the most horrifying thing ever?
That last one I can answer myself: yes.
Wow, I bet that Dave Coulier tag was happy to be taken out…
Bring Back Kimmy Gibbler!
According to Rob Paulsen’s podcast, Mr. Woodchuck was partially eaten by Dave Coulier’s dog a few years ago.
Narfed.
[www.funnyordie.com]
Here’s a video where Uncle Joey and Kimmy Gibbler are married and sort of make out.
And yes, Comet is still alive. And yes, they are eating Mr. Woodchuck.