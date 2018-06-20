Netflix

We’ve still got some goodies to look forward to in June but what the hell, let’s go ahead and anticipate everything landing in our Netflix queue come July. The streaming platform is adding a bunch of new and classic films to its lineup and it’s giving us a fresh look at some of its hottest properties. The new season of Orange Is The New Black is here to remind us why we root for the locked up ladies of Litchfield and Jerry Seinfeld is taking his beloved Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to the binge-watching crowd with some help from guests like Dave Chappelle and Kate McKinnon.

Let’s get to it.

ARRIVING

Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 (7/27)

It’s hard to believe we’re now on the sixth season of Jenji Kohan’s prison dramedy. Of course, the past few seasons have seen less humor and more hardship thrown at the women of Litchfield. Last season ended with a cliffhanger that should be resolved this go around, but it looks like some of our favorites will be leaving their old digs for good. It’s doubtful greener pastures are on the way.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Season 10 (7/6)

Netflix has picked up comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s road trip romp for its tenth season which means we’ll be treated to 12 new episodes of the funny-man paling around with some of his famous friends in antique cars. Seinfeld’s recruited some new talent this season so be on the lookout for Kate McKinnon, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, and John Mulaney.