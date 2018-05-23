Netflix

Although Netflix’s May additions still haven’t all dropped for the binge taking — everyone’s still anticipating the return of the terminally silly Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — it’s worth looking forward at what shall arrive on the streaming service in June. From Star Wars: The Last Jedi to Disney’s Tarzan, there’s something for everyone. Further, one really wonders how Netflix manages to generate so much original content, but sadly, there will be some favorites leaving, including Captain America: Civil War, which may remind you of a more innocent time when Marvel films revolved around a handful of characters, rather than the entire universe. Let’s get down to business.

ARRIVING

The second season of GLOW (6/29)

The critically acclaimed GLOW, which immediately became a fan favorite, dropped a splashy trailer and some teaser images a few weeks ago, and the time has almost arrived for the girls’ grand return. From the looks of things, the hair is bigger and better, which can only mean that the wrestling will be downer and dirtier. Chock full of 1980s music and spray-painted neon, all episodes will be available in full at the same time.