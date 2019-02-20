Netflix

February is a short month, and that’s a good thing because Netflix is dropping a mountain of original content this March.

The streaming platform is kicking things off with its star-studded action flick, Triple Frontier , which lands March 13th, followed by a couple of fan-favorite series like Arrested Development and the latest season of Queer Eye. And if you’re looking at this line-up and wondering, “Why isn’t there a comedy series starring Idris Elba as a struggling DJ-turned-manny?” well, you’re in luck, because there is, and it premieres on March 15th.

Since this is Netflix and there are just too many shows and films to keep track of, here’s a rundown of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this month.

ARRIVING

Triple Frontier (Netflix film streaming 3/13)

Netflix’s next entry into the big-budget action flick universe is this heist thriller starring a whos-who of Hollywood hunks. Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal play a group a former special ops bros who reunite to take down an infamous cartel kingpin and steal his profits in the process. Isaac and Affleck look to be the leaders of the team, two men fed up with risking their necks for a country that doesn’t look after them once they’re back on home soil, and Isaac’s A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor is at the helm, which means a couple of plot twists and some high stakes action are in store.

Arrested Development: Season 5 B (Netflix series streaming 3/15)

Arrested Development has been through the wringer after a scandal involving it’s leading man Jeffrey Tambor and some unfortunate comments by its male cast afterward, but none of that seems to be slowing down the release of the second part of season five, which picks up with Buster’s (Tony Hale) murder trial and George-Michael’s (Michael Cera) software hoax that puts the family on the outs with the gay mafia.