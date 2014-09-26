What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: The Best Mom-And-Daughter Series Of All Time

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, we now have even more, newer Netflix options for you. Here this week’s released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix news.
Pick of the Week
Gilmore Girls: The Complete Series (Oct. 1st) — One of the fastest-talking, wittiest, charming and whimsical series of a generation finally comes to Netflix next week. We can’t say enough great things about the bond between Lorelei (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), the wonder of Stars Hollow, and the incredible writing of Amy Sherman-Palladino. It’s probably also the number one Mom-and-Daughter series ever (reflected in teh fact that a lot of moms I know end up watching this with their daughters).
Expiring Soon The original UK version of Prime Suspect and Britain’s Upstairs Downstairs (on the 29th), Battlestar Galactica and a ton of Law & Order seasons will expire on the 30th (Law & Order (1990-1997); Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2006-2011) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2006-2010).
Netflix News of Note — In a fascinating turn of events, Comcast is accusing Netflix and the Discovery channel of extortion for opposing their merger with Time Warner, claiming that the criticisms of the merger alleged by Netflix and Discovery, basically, aren’t very nice and that they should cut it out.
The Rest
Parks and Recreation: Season 6 (Sept. 26th) — Not the best season of Parks and Recreation (that would be the fourth), but even in its sixth season, P&R remained one of the best sitcoms around.
Comic Book Men: Season 3 (Sept. 28th) — The AMC reality series created by Kevin Smith has had three seasons already? That’s probably three seasons too many, especially for a show on a “prestige” network like AMC.
The Walking Dead: Season 4 (Sept. 28th) — I didn’t love the Governor-obsessed first half of season four of The Walking Dead, but with the introduction of Abraham Ford, Eugene Porter, Rosita Espinosa, Bob Stookey, and Lilly over the course of the series, I ended up finding the back half of season four to be the most compelling and entertaining eight-episode chunk of the series so far. Michael Cudlitz was a big reason why.
Peaky Blinders: Season 1 (Sept. 30th) — I have heard nothing but outstanding things about this British series, which is exclusive to Netflix in America. Set in 1919 Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the notorious gang, who got their name from sewing razor blades into the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, a man dead set on moving up in the world. Get a load of this cast: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, and Tom Hardy.
Hostages: Season 1 (Oct. 1st) — In case you never got around to finishing this one-and-done ABC series starring Toni Collette, Dylan McDermott, and Tate Donovan, it’s now available on Netflix so you can continue to ignore it there.
The Vampire Diaries: Season 5 (Oct. 2nd) — I’d once attempted to get through all of Vampire Diaries, and to be honest, it wasn’t bad for a teen-targeted vampire series. But there’s just too much, and now with 5 seasons at 22 episodes per season, we’re looking at 77 hours of TV.
My favorite Mom and Daughter series has to be Moms Bang Teens, but I can understand Gilmore as a close second.
You’re burying the lede here… BSG is gonna be gone?
oh god damnit I just downloaded all of season 4 of TWD last night
If you want me to not something, use the word “whimsical” when describing it.
*not watch something
ok
My wife has all 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls on DVD and has made me watch all of them with her. Its not a bad show, tho it does have the worst fight scene I’ve ever seen on TV that wasn’t intentionally funny in season 7.
I quit after season six, and by all accounts was better off for it.
Of course, then I watched the entirety of Bunheads. I tell you, a 30-year-old guy gets some odd looks when he tries recommending a TV show about teenaged girls doing ballet.
@Billybob My wife’s reaction to Bunheads being canceled was similar to my reaction the Juggernaut in X-Men the Last Stand being defeated by Fucking Shadowcat. (Seriously fuck Brett Rattner.)
My mom and I had an entire night of wine planned out around bitching about Bunheads being canceled.
i stopped watching right about that one time rory stole a boat or something with that really REALLY annoying aryan college bro.
double down on the bunheads love though.
and no guys. i am not gay. (not that there’s anything wrong with that)
I’m one of those daughters who watched nearly every episode of Gilmore Girls with their mother. My mom also forced in on my dad and it was one of the few shows he didn’t mind hanging around for. (He hates television. Thankfully, I didn’t inherit that awfulness.) When the show finally ended, I was in college, far from home, and my friends were trying to plan a birthday party for me that week. The choice wasn’t hard at all. I drove hours to watch one last episode with my mom and we cried like babies until my dad called us both idiots. Now, she can torture him with my Netflix account.
“with 5 seasons at 22 episodes per season, we’re looking at 77 hours of TV.”
Uhm, no. That would be 110 hours. You in all likelihood have at least 2 calculators available to you when sitting at a computer doing work. Maybe make use of one if you aren’t very good at math.
Shows that run an hour on TV are generally 42 minutes long after commercials. So 110 episodes times 42 is 4,620 minutes. 4,620 divided by 60 (minutes) is 77 (hours). I’d say his math is much better than yours.
hahahaha, the old internet law of calling someone out for a supposed mistake, with an ever bigger mistake sure bit crispy in the ass.
Anyway.
I dated a girl that loved Gilmore Girls and made me watch a couple of episodes. Meh, I’ve seen worse shows, but I thought it was trying too hard.
However, a few nights later we watched The Road Warrior and she said that movie was horrible. I think we broke up like a week later.
Just finished season 1 of Peaky Blinders and it is OUTSTANDING. But Tom Hardy doesn’t appear until season 2.