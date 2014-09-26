What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: The Best Mom-And-Daughter Series Of All Time

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, we now have even more, newer Netflix options for you. Here this week’s released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix news.

Pick of the Week

Gilmore Girls: The Complete Series (Oct. 1st) — One of the fastest-talking, wittiest, charming and whimsical series of a generation finally comes to Netflix next week. We can’t say enough great things about the bond between Lorelei (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), the wonder of Stars Hollow, and the incredible writing of Amy Sherman-Palladino. It’s probably also the number one Mom-and-Daughter series ever (reflected in teh fact that a lot of moms I know end up watching this with their daughters).

Expiring Soon The original UK version of Prime Suspect and Britain’s Upstairs Downstairs (on the 29th), Battlestar Galactica and a ton of Law & Order seasons will expire on the 30th (Law & Order (1990-1997); Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2006-2011) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2006-2010).

Netflix News of Note — In a fascinating turn of events, Comcast is accusing Netflix and the Discovery channel of extortion for opposing their merger with Time Warner, claiming that the criticisms of the merger alleged by Netflix and Discovery, basically, aren’t very nice and that they should cut it out.

The Rest

Parks and Recreation: Season 6 (Sept. 26th) — Not the best season of Parks and Recreation (that would be the fourth), but even in its sixth season, P&R remained one of the best sitcoms around.

Comic Book Men: Season 3 (Sept. 28th) — The AMC reality series created by Kevin Smith has had three seasons already? That’s probably three seasons too many, especially for a show on a “prestige” network like AMC.

The Walking Dead: Season 4 (Sept. 28th) — I didn’t love the Governor-obsessed first half of season four of The Walking Dead, but with the introduction of Abraham Ford, Eugene Porter, Rosita Espinosa, Bob Stookey, and Lilly over the course of the series, I ended up finding the back half of season four to be the most compelling and entertaining eight-episode chunk of the series so far. Michael Cudlitz was a big reason why.

Peaky Blinders: Season 1 (Sept. 30th) — I have heard nothing but outstanding things about this British series, which is exclusive to Netflix in America. Set in 1919 Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the notorious gang, who got their name from sewing razor blades into the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, a man dead set on moving up in the world. Get a load of this cast: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, and Tom Hardy.

Hostages: Season 1 (Oct. 1st) — In case you never got around to finishing this one-and-done ABC series starring Toni Collette, Dylan McDermott, and Tate Donovan, it’s now available on Netflix so you can continue to ignore it there.

The Vampire Diaries: Season 5 (Oct. 2nd) — I’d once attempted to get through all of Vampire Diaries, and to be honest, it wasn’t bad for a teen-targeted vampire series. But there’s just too much, and now with 5 seasons at 22 episodes per season, we’re looking at 77 hours of TV.