What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: The Last Good Season Of FX’s Flagship Drama

Pick Of The Week

Sons of Anarchy Season 6 (Oct. 25) — The more I think about it, and the more I see of the final season of Sons of Anarchy, the more I think the series should’ve ended with what was a fairly spectacular season six of the series. It’s actually hard to believe that seasons six and seven came from the same people. Another positive note: Without commercials, some of those 90 minute episodes might actually be closer to 50 minutes.

Expirations — I hope you managed to get through seasons two and three of Blue Mountain State (whatever that is) before it expired a couple of days ago. Otherwise, you’re clear (although, next Saturday — November 1st — will probably see quite a few expirations).

Netflix News — It’d been a big week for original series announcements. Netflix announced a release date for the Kyle Chandler series, Bloodline; the series order of Bill Burr’s F is for Family; and a Canadian series called Between with Nickolodeon’s Jennette McCurdy . The premise of that is actually kind of interesting: A town comes under siege when a disease spreads and begins killing people. However, those under 21 years of age are immune.

The Rest

The Carrie Dairies Season 2 (Oct. 25) — After you’re done with the sixth season of Sons of Anarchy, I think it only makes sense to jump into the Sex and the City prequel for tweens starring AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler, and Ellen Wong. Same demographic, right? I heard it’s Tig’s favorite show.