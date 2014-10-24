What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: The Last Good Season Of FX’s Flagship Drama

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.
Pick Of The Week
Sons of Anarchy Season 6 (Oct. 25) — The more I think about it, and the more I see of the final season of Sons of Anarchy, the more I think the series should’ve ended with what was a fairly spectacular season six of the series. It’s actually hard to believe that seasons six and seven came from the same people. Another positive note: Without commercials, some of those 90 minute episodes might actually be closer to 50 minutes.
Expirations — I hope you managed to get through seasons two and three of Blue Mountain State (whatever that is) before it expired a couple of days ago. Otherwise, you’re clear (although, next Saturday — November 1st — will probably see quite a few expirations).
Netflix News — It’d been a big week for original series announcements. Netflix announced a release date for the Kyle Chandler series, Bloodline; the series order of Bill Burr’s F is for Family; and a Canadian series called Between with Nickolodeon’s Jennette McCurdy . The premise of that is actually kind of interesting: A town comes under siege when a disease spreads and begins killing people. However, those under 21 years of age are immune.
The Rest
The Carrie Dairies Season 2 (Oct. 25) — After you’re done with the sixth season of Sons of Anarchy, I think it only makes sense to jump into the Sex and the City prequel for tweens starring AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler, and Ellen Wong. Same demographic, right? I heard it’s Tig’s favorite show.
Sons of Anarchy’s last best season was season 2.
Season 4 was good until that CIA-Cartel cop-out at the end. That sort of ruined the season in hindsight for me but up until then it was fine. I thought season 6 was doing very well until Gemma stuck a fork in Tara’s head.
Is it sad that I can’t really remember what happened in season 5?
The Shield was FX’s first flagship series, it put the network on the map. Without Shield, there is no Sons. That said, this season of Sons is not half as bad as the writers on Uproxx seem to believe. It’s still one of the best shows on TV right now. If you hate it so much, stop watching.
Fraud you read that wrong skip, this season is boring pointless and toothless. Sutter won’t kill anybody who matters but refuses to do anything interesting with them either. Plus there is no reason for anyone to trust jax at all.
This season of Sons is a shit-show of epic proportions, it is destroying whatever legacy the show had and if it weren’t the last season and if I weren’t morbidly curious about what fresh hell each week is going to unleash I would have stopped watching after the first week.
It’s certainly not any worse than any season that isn’t 2.
Just finishing up season 5 now. SoA is a good, sometimes great, show that i like, but don’t love. It has some great moments. The end of season 1 with Opie’s wife, season 2 with Gemma, season 3 finale. I loved all of season 4 and season 5 is fun too.
Ahh Sons. It was good to great for the first 5 seasons, and season 6 started off rocky but pulled it together with a strong back half. Season 7 on the other hand, has been meandering with worthless nonsensical events.
As a big fan of the show, its sad to see that SOA has become sidequest city. Its as if they were in an RPG and can’t beat the big boss, so SAMCRO is grinding by wasting low-level grunts who are of no threat to them (demonstrated by killing everything moving with no repercussions). Hence the pointless sidequests.
This show is suffering from Rescue Me syndrome.
I suppose that’s better than suffering from Weeds syndrome. I can’t remember the last time watching a TV show actually made me angry.
