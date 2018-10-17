Here’s Everything New On Hulu For November 2018

Lionsgate

Hulu is kicking off the holiday season by giving us some exciting new titles and bringing back a few beloved films. There’s something for everyone this month — a horror anthology centered around Thanksgiving celebrations, a family drama starring Julia Roberts, a Coen brothers cult classic — and a few series are making there way to the streaming platform for the first time, most notably, the entire run of Married With Children.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

ARRIVING

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 (11/2)

The second installment of this Blumhouse horror anthology lands on Hulu this month. The gist is still the same: a truly terrifying event plays out during a major holiday, but this time we’re treated to Dermot Mulroney as a seemingly doting father who just might be trying to off his teenage daughter on Thanksgiving day.

Wonder (11/2)

This family drama based on a NY Times bestseller stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents to a truly remarkable little boy named Auggie. Auggie has a facial deformity that affects his social life as he begins going to school for the first time. Since we’re nearing the holidays, and this is a time that’s all about families, it makes sense Hulu added this to there library. The kids will love it (and, hopefully, learn from it.)

The Big Lebowski (11/1)

This crime-centric comedy from the Coen brothers is a cult classic for a reason. With Jeff Bridges playing “The Dude,” a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler caught up in a serious case of mistaken identity, and John Goodman playing his con-artist best friend, what’s not to love about this movie? There’s an embarrassment of riches in the talent department on this one: Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Sam Elliot, and Steve Buscemi to name a few, and the story’s not bad either.

DEPARTING

American Psycho (11/30)

This Christian Bale slasher is one Hulu can’t seem to decide on. It’s left, then returned, then left again, then made a surprise comeback. Well, it’s out the door at the end of this month (for who knows how long) so if watching Bale play a psychopath who likes to cut up hookers in his pristine New York City penthouse is your jam, catch it before it’s gone.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in November:

11/1/18

K: Complete Season 2

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3

Six: Complete Season 2

10 to Midnight

28 Days Later

2001 Maniacs

The Accused

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Fistful of Dynamite

A View to Kill

Albert

Alice

Amelie

Bachelor Party

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends

Barbie The Pearl Princess

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Benny & Joon

Blue Chips

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

De-Lovely

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Desperate Hours

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Dysfunktional Family

Existenz

The Faculty

For Your Eyes Only

Four Rooms

From Russia with Love

Gloria

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Christmas

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hoosiers

Hostel

Hostel 2

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

Italian for Beginners

Jane Eyre

Joey

Johnny Reno

K2

Leaving Las Vegas

License to Kill

Like Water

Little Black Book

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Made

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Man with the Golden Gun

Map of the Human Heart

The Mighty

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

The Mod Squad

Moonraker

Mullholland Falls

Never Back Down

Never Say Never Again

Ninja III: The Domination

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Phantoms

Pleasantville

Radio Days

The Red Violin

Rescue Dawn

Revenge of the Ninja

Rob Roy

Santa Hunters

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Soapdish

Soufra

Species: the Awakening

Supercop

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Tiny Christmas

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wicker Park

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

You Only Live Twice

11/2/18

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Dietland: Complete Season 1

Wonder

11/3/18

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6

Kick-Ass

Larger Than Life

An Ordinary Man

11/6/18

Top Chef: Complete Season 15

11/7/18

Europa Report

11/8/18

Under the Tree

11/9/18

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11

11/10/18

Big Hero 6

11/11/18

Monster’s Ball

11/12/18

The Little Death

The Wolfpack

11/13/18

Bigfoot

Keepers of the Magic

Killer Bees

11/15/18

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

Cartel Land

Christmas Belle

Christmas with the Andersons

Dust 2 Glory

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

Luis & The Aliens

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rodeo & Juliet

The Bank Job

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

11/16/18

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith

Dept Q: The Absent One

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

11/18/18

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

The Condemned

11/20/18

Aliens and Agenda 21

11/21/18

Box of Moonlight

Damascus Cover

11/22/18

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere

11/23/18

Baskets: Complete Season 3

11/24/18

Downsizing

11/28/18

Best of Enemies

11/29/18

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (

Harry Brown

11/30/18

Broken Star

Daylight’s End

Scenic Route

The Remains

Undrafted

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu in November:

11/30/18

A Good Woman

A Murder of Crows

Always Watching

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Anaconda

Anarchy Parlor

Be Cool

Burnt Offerings

Cake

City Island

Cool It

Darkness

Doctor Dolittle 2

Driftwood

Emma

Escape From New York

Extortion

Fall Time

Get Shorty

Ghost In the Shell

Going Overboard

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

I Am David

Joyride

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Roger Dodger

Senorita Justice

Small Town Saturday Night

Species

Species II

Species III

Stanley & Iris

Stealth Fighter

The Terminator

They Came Together

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Without