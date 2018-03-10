It seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix this week of March 10th, from Netflix originals to everything else.
Love, Season 3 (all episodes streaming 3/9)
Judd Apatow, Paul Rust, and Lesley Arfin’s TV comedy about modern love returns for a third season. The flawed couple Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Rust) ended last season together, but knowing them and how this show works, that probably won’t last for long. Be sure to check out Alan Sepinwall’s reviews of Season 1 and Season 2 here before bingeing the final season.
Jessica Jones, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 3/8)
After an impressive Season 1 way back in 2015, expectations were obviously high returning to Marvel’s Jessica Jones (especially without the memorable Kilgrave). Season 2 starts off slow but it gets better as it goes along, so it should definitely be a part of your weekend streaming.
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, Episode 3 (new episodes every Sunday)
It seems like forever since Joel McHale hosted E!’s The Soup, and Netflix is banking on audiences feeling the same way. The Joel McHale Show follows similar beats as it satirizes reality TV, international programming, and more, and a new episode will pop up every Sunday.
Here’s a list of every new title:
Avail. 3/4/18
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/18
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/6/18
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/18
Aftershock
Avail. 3/8/18
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/9/18
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/18
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance: (R.I.P. Archer)
Leaving 3/11/18
Believe
Glitch
Leaving 3/12/18
Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving 3/13/18
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 3/14/18
Archer: Seasons 1-7
