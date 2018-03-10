Netflix

It seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix this week of March 10th, from Netflix originals to everything else.

Love, Season 3 (all episodes streaming 3/9)

Judd Apatow, Paul Rust, and Lesley Arfin’s TV comedy about modern love returns for a third season. The flawed couple Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Rust) ended last season together, but knowing them and how this show works, that probably won’t last for long. Be sure to check out Alan Sepinwall’s reviews of Season 1 and Season 2 here before bingeing the final season.

Jessica Jones, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 3/8)

After an impressive Season 1 way back in 2015, expectations were obviously high returning to Marvel’s Jessica Jones (especially without the memorable Kilgrave). Season 2 starts off slow but it gets better as it goes along, so it should definitely be a part of your weekend streaming.

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, Episode 3 (new episodes every Sunday)

It seems like forever since Joel McHale hosted E!’s The Soup, and Netflix is banking on audiences feeling the same way. The Joel McHale Show follows similar beats as it satirizes reality TV, international programming, and more, and a new episode will pop up every Sunday.

Here’s a list of every new title:

Avail. 3/4/18

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/18

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/6/18

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/18

Aftershock

Avail. 3/8/18

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/9/18

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/10/18

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance: (R.I.P. Archer)

Leaving 3/11/18

Believe

Glitch

Leaving 3/12/18

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving 3/13/18

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/14/18

Archer: Seasons 1-7