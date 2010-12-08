What’s on 2nite: Obama Be Mythbustin’

#Mythbusters #What's On Tonight
12.08.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Mythbusters (Discovery) — President Barack Obama asks the MythBusters to show Luke Scott and other birthers his birth certificate. No, not really: he has them use a bunch of kids to test one of the legends about Archimedes.

Hookers: Saved on the Strip (ID) — As noted by a commenter when we first learned about this show, a far superior program would be “Hookers: Shaved on the Strip.”

The Eight-Limbed Boy (TLC) — As usual, Drew Magary gets to the good jokes first: “I would have preferred the title Spiderboy, but you can’t always get what you want. Join TLC as they profile a six-year-old Indian boy who has a parasitic twin.”

Top Chef (Bravo) — Joe Jonas serves as a guest judge. What the hell does Jonas know about taste? Well, he HAS nailed Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene.

Ghost Hunters (Syfy) — Season finale. For the 126th consecutive episode, the ghost hunters find no real evidence of ghosts, because ghosts don’t exist. I can’t wait for Season 7!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mythbusters#What's On Tonight
TAGSBARACK OBAMAHOOKERSmythbustersWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP