What’s on 2nite: Obama Be Mythbustin’

Mythbusters (Discovery) — President Barack Obama asks the MythBusters to show Luke Scott and other birthers his birth certificate. No, not really: he has them use a bunch of kids to test one of the legends about Archimedes.
Hookers: Saved on the Strip (ID) — As noted by a commenter when we first learned about this show, a far superior program would be “Hookers: Shaved on the Strip.”
The Eight-Limbed Boy (TLC) — As usual, Drew Magary gets to the good jokes first: “I would have preferred the title Spiderboy, but you can’t always get what you want. Join TLC as they profile a six-year-old Indian boy who has a parasitic twin.”
Top Chef (Bravo) — Joe Jonas serves as a guest judge. What the hell does Jonas know about taste? Well, he HAS nailed Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene.
Ghost Hunters (Syfy) — Season finale. For the 126th consecutive episode, the ghost hunters find no real evidence of ghosts, because ghosts don’t exist. I can’t wait for Season 7!
An hour of The Office tonight…I would honestly rather watch Outsourced.
quit lying, you’re so excited for the office holiday episode, you’re talking about it a day early
Are Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene what he calls his brothers mouths?
Oh great. Now I have to replace another desk chair. And window. And serve 90 days in jail for injuring that lady with the chair I just threw out the window.
Thanks a lot, Matt.
/lends shoulder to Danger Guerrero to cry on, seeks another shoulder for self to cry on
Also, Matt, are you sure he’s actually nailed them? Aren’t the Jonas dweebs into abstinence and purity rings and, you know, pretty motherfucking gay? Thinking he actually nailed two chicks might be a pretty big leap of faith, my friend.
I hope Bourdain just gives Jonas the verbal beating of a lifetime for being the absolute opposite of all that his favorite bands and good music is about.
I believe that’s the television viewing equivalent of “I’m so hungry I could eat at Arby’s!”
I apologize for being a girl, but I enjoy “The Sing Off” – I just like the performances. I don’t care who wins. I think you can make a drinking game every time Nicole S says “You did your thing.” Nick Lachey can’t read off a teleprompter without appearing robotic (he is turrible), but I enjoy the singing. Sorry guys. It is a good “gym show”
Didn’t watch any of these crap fests but did watch BE. Best part: VanAlden has an uncle in Schenectady, NY. Biggest bitch move ever: Angela cutting her hair to spite Jimmy.
/from Schenectady
@UU
Where you surprised there was cliffhanger? My friends and I kept waiting for someone to be killed in the last moments of the show and NOTHING
@j, a little surprised. The cliffhanger is definitely Eli meeting with Jimmy and the Commodore.
@UU I guess, but it wasn’t so dramatic, you know what they are up to, I was thinking VanAlden was going to kill Lucy
@j, true you know what they are up to but the cliffhanger is how they are going to do it. As for VanAlden, I wouldn’t put it past him. I hope Matt does a post about the season finale.
What the hell are you guys talking about? I feel like you’ve made up a show and are doing one of those things where one person starts a story and the next person continues it and so on.
Oh, whoops. That’s what I get for not having HBO. Damn, I’m in the dark about a lot of things.