What’s On Tonight: Italy’s Mob Drama ‘Gomorrah’ Comes To Sundance

#Another Period #What's On Tonight #Mr. Robot
08.24.16 2 years ago

Sundance

Gomorrah (Sundance, 10:00 p.m.) — If you don’t mind subtitles, tune into this Italian import premiering on Sundance tonight. Gomorrah — one of Italy’s most popular dramas — follows a ruthless crime family trying to forge their empire in Naples. It’s basically The Godfather, but on TV.

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — After last week’s big reveal (spoiler: Elliot’s been in prison this whole time), tonight we see the walls begin to close in on fsociety after they release a mysterious video. Meanwhile, Darlene struggles to keep her sh*t together while pursuing an old desire.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Here’s your chance to catch up on this season’s best performances before the next results show, which happens in the second hour and sees a select few winning acts advance to the semifinal round.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s time for another Power of Veto competition.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s two-part episode begins with season seven winner Kevin Sbraga judging the remaining cooks on their ability to create a dish using premium ingredients. Later, the chefs face a three-part skills test involving potatoes.

Ghost Hunters (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — The team investigates one of the oldest yacht clubs in the U.S. — which just so happens to be haunted as well.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Rachel and Jessica deliver some bad news to Leonard Bailey as Harvey, Louis, and Donna hunt for a link to expose Sutter’s inside trading scheme, and Mike does something drastic in order to get Kevin on his side.

American Gothic (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Silver Bell Killer’s accomplice surfaces. While everyone in town begins to panic, Allison recruits Brady to help clear her name; Tessa grows more suspicious about Madeline; and Cam comes to a decision regarding Jack’s custody.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Beatrice finds religion after a bar brawl with Lillian has some deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Blanche welcomes motherhood; Hortense and Bertram struggle to find happiness; and Chair and the Commodore are at odds.

Cheer Squad (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — The coach uses the team’s first performance to weed out weak links and decide which cheerleader she wants to replace.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the first of this two-part episode, Scott and Jordan face a blazing wildfire while on a rescue mission; Syd and TC clash as they deal with a humanitarian crisis in Syria; Drew and Brianna encounter obstacles while trying to adopt; and Topher continues to search for a buyer for the hospital.

Tyrant (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Molly returns to Abuddin in search of her daughter’s killer while Mahdiya is given an important new role. Elsewhere, Leila and Cogswel enjoy a brief retreat and Barry makes some hard changes.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Odenkirk, Kendall Jenner, Kiefer Sutherland, Robert Randolph

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Aaron Paul, Tig Notaro, Florida Georgia Line, James Valentine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Edgar Ramirez, Kip Moore

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Robert De Niro, Jerome Bettis, Anthrax, Jon Wurster

The Late Late Show With James Corden: John Krasinski, Adam Pally, Penn & Teller

Conan: Cobie Smulders, Werner Herzog, Lindsey Stirling

Around The Web

TOPICS#Another Period#What's On Tonight#Mr. Robot
TAGSAnother Periodmr. robotSUITSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP