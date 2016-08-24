What’s On Tonight: Italy’s Mob Drama ‘Gomorrah’ Comes To Sundance

Sundance

Gomorrah (Sundance, 10:00 p.m.) — If you don’t mind subtitles, tune into this Italian import premiering on Sundance tonight. Gomorrah — one of Italy’s most popular dramas — follows a ruthless crime family trying to forge their empire in Naples. It’s basically The Godfather, but on TV.

Mr. Robot (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — After last week’s big reveal (spoiler: Elliot’s been in prison this whole time), tonight we see the walls begin to close in on fsociety after they release a mysterious video. Meanwhile, Darlene struggles to keep her sh*t together while pursuing an old desire.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Here’s your chance to catch up on this season’s best performances before the next results show, which happens in the second hour and sees a select few winning acts advance to the semifinal round.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s time for another Power of Veto competition.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s two-part episode begins with season seven winner Kevin Sbraga judging the remaining cooks on their ability to create a dish using premium ingredients. Later, the chefs face a three-part skills test involving potatoes.

Ghost Hunters (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — The team investigates one of the oldest yacht clubs in the U.S. — which just so happens to be haunted as well.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Rachel and Jessica deliver some bad news to Leonard Bailey as Harvey, Louis, and Donna hunt for a link to expose Sutter’s inside trading scheme, and Mike does something drastic in order to get Kevin on his side.

American Gothic (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Silver Bell Killer’s accomplice surfaces. While everyone in town begins to panic, Allison recruits Brady to help clear her name; Tessa grows more suspicious about Madeline; and Cam comes to a decision regarding Jack’s custody.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Beatrice finds religion after a bar brawl with Lillian has some deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Blanche welcomes motherhood; Hortense and Bertram struggle to find happiness; and Chair and the Commodore are at odds.

Cheer Squad (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — The coach uses the team’s first performance to weed out weak links and decide which cheerleader she wants to replace.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the first of this two-part episode, Scott and Jordan face a blazing wildfire while on a rescue mission; Syd and TC clash as they deal with a humanitarian crisis in Syria; Drew and Brianna encounter obstacles while trying to adopt; and Topher continues to search for a buyer for the hospital.

Tyrant (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Molly returns to Abuddin in search of her daughter’s killer while Mahdiya is given an important new role. Elsewhere, Leila and Cogswel enjoy a brief retreat and Barry makes some hard changes.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Odenkirk, Kendall Jenner, Kiefer Sutherland, Robert Randolph

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Aaron Paul, Tig Notaro, Florida Georgia Line, James Valentine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Edgar Ramirez, Kip Moore

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Robert De Niro, Jerome Bettis, Anthrax, Jon Wurster

The Late Late Show With James Corden: John Krasinski, Adam Pally, Penn & Teller

Conan: Cobie Smulders, Werner Herzog, Lindsey Stirling