30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm and 10:20 EST) — This week, a haunted mirror stalks this Spanish horror series, which is directed and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus). During the course of investigating this reflective otject, Father Vergara could very well be absorbed into a deathly portal.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix film) — This documentary goes back to the burgeoning crack epidemic of the early 1980s, followed by a metaphorical tsunami that ripped through America’s inner cities. The effects were not short-lived, and this film jumps decades ahead to examine the enduring destruction wrought by this drug, along with the associated and ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped within the U.S. prison and healthcare cycles.

The Hustler (ABC, 9:00pm) — This new game show revolves around trivia questions and a collective prize pot that only keeps growing. Secretly, one of the contestants (“the Hustler”) already knows all but must keep his or her identity under wraps until the end.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00pm) — COVID-19 leaves an emotional toll on healthcare workers, and Dr. Audrey Lim coincidentally must also help heal a young war vet who’s stricken with debilitating PTSD.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Rashida Jones, Bill Burr, Old Dominion

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Rob Lowe, Zoe Wees

Late Night With Seth Meyers — David Spade, Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar

Tiger (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This documentary takes an intimate look at the rise, fall, and return of Tiger Woods. Our own Vince Mancini calls this an irresistible watch, and the film charts the prodigy’s obsession with his sport that led him to the highest of heights and fame, which led to a downward spiral, and eventually, an epic comeback.