40 Years A Prisoner (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — This documentary follows an enduring battle for justice by Mike Africa Jr, who moved to exonerate his parents after they were imprisoned as part of the revolutionary, back-to-nature group MOVE following a law enforcement 1978 raid on their Philadelphia commune. Eyewitness accounts and archival footage trace the steps of the controversial raid four decades later.

Mr. Iglesias: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias returns as the good-natured high school teacher who’s no longer the student at his alma mater. Unfortunately, he’s antagonized by a bullyish assistant principal, who seems dead set against helping the children reach their full potential.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The creature saves Avery when he attempts to confront it while trekking through the swamp. As it turns out the tuber-guy makes a pretty good nurse.

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) –Simone’s got mixed feelings about her step-family as Olivia interrogates Tucker, and Simone’s relationship with Jackson gets tested..

Big Sky (CW, 10:00pm EST) — The Ryan Phillippe-starring series continues with a criticism of how the girls’ disappearance was investigated, while team members regroup to showcase individual strengths.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, Greta Van Fleet

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Tim Allen, Stacey Abrams, Ari Lennox

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman, Finneas

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Meryl Streep, Billy Eichner

In case you missed these weekend highlights:

Your Honor (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Bryan Cranston’s intense (although uneven) limited series faces inevitable comparisons to Breaking Bad, and for sure, Cranston’s character executes his most Walter White-like maneuvers since Heisenberg left the building with AMC’s 2013 “Felina” finale. Some The Wire vibes and Defending Jacob vibes resonate throughout as well, and here he’s playing a sort-of everyman (albeit one with more power than Walt), who tangos with the criminal underworld after making an incredibly bad decision that quickly sets off a series of even worse decisions, eventually leading to a sh*tload of collateral damage. And a lot of Panic Faces.

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix) — One of TV’s funniest shows is back to drum up anxiety, courtesy of Tito the Mosquito (who will be voiced by Maria Bamford), in addition to all the hormone monsters that you dearly love. Newcomer voices on the series include Ayo Edebiri replacing Jenny Slate as Missy, along with Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.