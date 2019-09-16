What’s On Tonight: Business Is Booming On ‘The Deuce’

The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Frankie takes his porn business to the next level, but his management style leads to a confrontation with Rudy. Also, Candy tests her new relationship with Hank by revealing the darker bits of her past as she works on a feature film about the experiences of her fellow sex workers.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s show crowns a winner but not before forcing the group of competitors to face a seven obstacle course with three new challenges and a climb atop Mt. Midoriyama, which they must complete in thirty seconds or less.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 28 kicks off with a group of new celebrities — everyone from Karamo to former Press Secretary Sean Spicer — taking to the dance floor.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Chester returns home as a story from the past emerges to shed light on the mysterious happenings of Terminal Island.

Our Boys (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Avishai takes Simon through the sequence of events that led to Muhammad’s kidnapping and murder, revisiting key locations and recreating the crimes for police cameras.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dud’s wound worsens as Liz goes on a journey at the Orbis.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anthony Anderson, Malcolm Gladwell, Melanie Martinez, Whitney Cummings, Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero, Henry Winkler

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sen. Kamala Harris, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX featuring Christine and the Queens

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tom Hiddleston, Marie Osmond

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dax Shepard, Lilly Singh, Yesod Williams

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Constance Wu, Neil Patrick Harris, Sheryl Crow

A Little Late With Lily Singh: Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sonia Sotomayor

Conan: Nikki Glaser