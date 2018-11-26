Whats On Tonight: It’s The Most Dangerous Time Of The Year On ‘9-1-1’

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first responders have a hectic holiday celebration as they deal with a stampede at a toy store and angry neighbors competing in a Christmas light showdown.
Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver is forced to make a choice that will not only affect his life but the lives of everyone he cares about.
The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season six of this reality holiday competition show kicks off with a family with a collection of 300 inflatables squaring off against a crew from Florida with 72 themed Christmas trees filling up their home.
The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Devon’s doubts about his relationship grow as family and friends gather for his upcoming wedding.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hank Heywood confronts the Legends about their outrageous spending habits which prompts the team to invite him on a job, traveling back to 1920s Paris.
My Brilliant Friend (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Elena and Lila enter high school with the goal of outdoing each other, both academically and romantically.
Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben and Michaela risk everything to save the missing passengers but their plans go awry and some people don’t make it out.
The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun learns a lesson in empathy while the doctors debate performing a requested procedure from a man hoping surgery will cure his pedophilia.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell, Brad Paisley, Zoe Saldana
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mahershala Ali, Chris Colfer, Blake Mycoskie, Michael Buble
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Salvanto, Josh Groban
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Broods
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kurt Russell, Viggo Mortensen, Marc E. Bassy featuring G-Eazy
