Whats On Tonight: It’s The Most Dangerous Time Of The Year On ‘9-1-1’

FOX

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first responders have a hectic holiday celebration as they deal with a stampede at a toy store and angry neighbors competing in a Christmas light showdown.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver is forced to make a choice that will not only affect his life but the lives of everyone he cares about.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season six of this reality holiday competition show kicks off with a family with a collection of 300 inflatables squaring off against a crew from Florida with 72 themed Christmas trees filling up their home.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Devon’s doubts about his relationship grow as family and friends gather for his upcoming wedding.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hank Heywood confronts the Legends about their outrageous spending habits which prompts the team to invite him on a job, traveling back to 1920s Paris.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Elena and Lila enter high school with the goal of outdoing each other, both academically and romantically.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben and Michaela risk everything to save the missing passengers but their plans go awry and some people don’t make it out.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun learns a lesson in empathy while the doctors debate performing a requested procedure from a man hoping surgery will cure his pedophilia.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell, Brad Paisley, Zoe Saldana

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mahershala Ali, Chris Colfer, Blake Mycoskie, Michael Buble

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Salvanto, Josh Groban

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Broods

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kurt Russell, Viggo Mortensen, Marc E. Bassy featuring G-Eazy