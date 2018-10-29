ABC

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first responders ring in Halloween with rescue calls at a cemetery, a haunted hayride, and a spooky Hollywood parade. Meanwhile, Maddie deals with a “ghost call” from a missing hiker.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Felicity contemplates an intriguing offer as Oliver faces his biggest adversary yet while still behind bars.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Week six of the competition sees the couples dancing some Halloween-inspired numbers, and other guest performers take over the dance floor.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Some dark truths are revealed as the Johnsons and the Butlers engage in a friendly family competition.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Chastain celebrates Halloween with some mysterious new cases. Conrad is given the challenge of diagnosing a young woman suffering from night terrors while Devon tries to survive his first Halloween working in the E.R.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and his dad spend some quality time together as Claire travels for work, and the couple awkwardly tries to keep their romance alive while she’s on the road.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The team travels back to the Salem Witch Trials when the magical Time Seismograph goes off. As Zari bonds with a young mother accused of witchcraft, Sara discovers a magical creature in town is causing all sorts of problems.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum is tasked with helping an aging tycoon find his long lost love who recently tried to contact him. The only problem: she’s been dead for 30 years.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Marissa’s restaurateur husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter after one of his employees dies in a kitchen fire allegedly caused by negligence.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun pushes Glassman to walk the hospital floor, so he can be discharged as Leah introduces new terms to the couple’s relationship, and Claire suggests a risky experimental surgery for an anorexic patient in need of a heart transplant.

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel help honor the 15th anniversary of the groundbreaking Broadway musical.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Morgan Freeman, Bill Burr, Gaz Coombes

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rami Malek, Chrissy Metz, John Prine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kerry Washington, Taylor Mac

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amanda Peet, Jake Shears, Jon Theodore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carey Mulligan, Jenna Fischer