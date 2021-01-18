9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — Network TV’s getting back on track, and that includes the flagship series of this gloriously chaotic franchise. This week, the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, which somehow results in a city bus crash-landing several stories into a skyscraper? Alright, let’s do this thing again.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Meanwhile in Austin, the bull-semen and flaming-burrito loving (as well as Rob Lowe-starring) spinoff goes to the roller derby, where a human pile-up goes down, and yes, a military tank roams the downtown streets.

Bling Empire (Netflix series) — This show revolves around a group of ridiculously wealthy, L.A.-based Asian and Asian-American friends. They’re shopping and traveling the globe, but there are secrets that are being kept and spilled, and soon, all goals will collide with frenemies positioning themselves for more opulent glory.

30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm) — This week, “the Pope” is on hand for the Spanish horror series, which is directed and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus). During the course of Father Vergara attempting to face up to the past, he finds that Santoro’s on hand for the aforementioned pope meeting.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00pm) — A patient becomes obsessed with increasing his own lifespan, possibly at a too high of a cost, as Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Senator Cory Booker, Infinity Song

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Local Natives feat. Sharon Van Etten

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Alex Rodriguez, Spike Lee, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis ft. Babyface

Late Night With Seth Meyers — James Spader, Anthony Atamanuik, Julia Michaels, Sarah Thawer

In case you missed these recent picks:

WandaVision (Disney+ series premiere) — Marvel fans, prepare for the official launch of Phase Four with this show that will get very weird very fast, while two galaxy-crossed lovers take a rip-roaring ride through decades before this series turns into a full-on action affair. Our own Mike Ryan calls the series “a wickedly retro treat for fans of classic sitcoms,” and there are certain things that fans would like to see happen, especially while viewing the show against the backdrop of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision’s respective roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before you start watching, feel free to check out our timeline of what’s happened so far in the MCU.