What’s On Tonight: The ‘9-1-1’ Franchise Falls Prey To A Dust Storm

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00pm) — A sniper’s targeting Los Angeles Fire Department members, which puts the 119 on the highest of alerts. Meanwhile, someone’s gotta make a life decision.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 9:00pm) — Austin is engulfed by a massive dust storm, which sends Rob Lowe and the 126 into action, so maybe they can intimidate the dust away through the power of handsomeness? It’s worth a shot.

All American (CW, 8:00pm) — Grace skipped her own college graduation ceremony, which spurs Spencer into party-planning mode with the help of Grace, and all of this puts reality on the back burner.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00pm) — The series finale has arrived to put this game-changing and relevant series in the record books.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — The Debris that’s sought after by Bryan and Finola end up in other parties’ hands, which changes everything.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Elizabeth Banks, Danny Pudi, The Band Camino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Anthony Anderson, Dr. Francis Collins

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dave Grohl, Jim Jefferies, Blake Shelton

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ewan McGregor, Casey Wilson

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Don Cheadle, Rafe Spall

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Master of None: Season 3 (Netflix series) — It’s been (four) years since we’ve seen Aziz Ansari’s brainchild do its thing, and that’s not even (officially, at least) down to the pandemic. Ansari’s been largely out of the public eye following sexual misconduct allegations, although he did emerge a few years ago for an insightful comedy special that goes a long way to show that gazing inward, and this new batch of episodes proves it. Aziz takes a step behind the camera to direct in a season that he cowrote with the Emmy-winning Lena Waithe, whose character moves to the forefront.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu series) — Patton Oswalt’s indisputable knack for voice work recently managed to shock The Boys audience (that’s what happens when you “cameo” as a set of gills for the lead pervert character), and now he’s the leading man in a very adult-oriented animated series. Here, Oswalt’s portraying an egomaniacal supervillain (with a massive, unwieldy noggin) who’s struggling to balance his day job as a bad dude with family life (it happens, even to the most evil among us!). In the process, he’s gotta deal with a certain busybody named Tony Stark/Iron Man, who’s voiced by freaking Jon Hamm. Expect to hear Bill Hader, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, and Nathan Fillion all join the chorus as everyone on this show seems to want to push a bad man down.