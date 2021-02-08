9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — Warm up to tonight’s mayhem with the franchise’s flagship series investigating a murder that went down during a neighborhood block party. There are secrets and a bomb threat, and of course, that’s only the beginning.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Next up on the Rob Lowe-starring spinoff, things get sexy and awkward, which is either the best type of awkward or the worst type of sexy, or both. Grace ends up rescuing a dominatrix and her slave, who find themselves in a compromising situation. A disastrous wedding is also a focus for the team.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — Melanie’s got her most dangerous mission so far in the works, and Layton is wrestling with his personal choices. This season’s introduction of Sean Bean causes the series to gain momentum, so the time is right to join the ride.

30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm) — A magical fog, a sinister new priest, and a glass box make the conspiracy all the more frightening, but now, Vergara and Elena have their hands on the coin.

The Investigation (HBO, 10:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). This is a homemade submarine (?), apparently, and the series hails from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm (A War, Mindhunter). This week, rumors and theories and constant pressure are building.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Queen Latifah, Steven Yeun

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman, Foo Fighters

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; The Weeknd

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Bill Burr, Justin Harley

In case you missed these recent picks:

Wandavision: Episode 4 (Disney+ series) — Marvel fans were thrilled to tip their hats to Kevin Feige for what’s easily the best episode of the series so far. Watch out for that brutal Easter egg and a sort-of Full House vibe, but only because “Olsen” and “twins.”