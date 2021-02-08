9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — Warm up to tonight’s mayhem with the franchise’s flagship series investigating a murder that went down during a neighborhood block party. There are secrets and a bomb threat, and of course, that’s only the beginning.
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Next up on the Rob Lowe-starring spinoff, things get sexy and awkward, which is either the best type of awkward or the worst type of sexy, or both. Grace ends up rescuing a dominatrix and her slave, who find themselves in a compromising situation. A disastrous wedding is also a focus for the team.
Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — Melanie’s got her most dangerous mission so far in the works, and Layton is wrestling with his personal choices. This season’s introduction of Sean Bean causes the series to gain momentum, so the time is right to join the ride.
30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm) — A magical fog, a sinister new priest, and a glass box make the conspiracy all the more frightening, but now, Vergara and Elena have their hands on the coin.
The Investigation (HBO, 10:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). This is a homemade submarine (?), apparently, and the series hails from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm (A War, Mindhunter). This week, rumors and theories and constant pressure are building.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Queen Latifah, Steven Yeun
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman, Foo Fighters
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; The Weeknd
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Bill Burr, Justin Harley
In case you missed these recent picks:
Wandavision: Episode 4 (Disney+ series) — Marvel fans were thrilled to tip their hats to Kevin Feige for what’s easily the best episode of the series so far. Watch out for that brutal Easter egg and a sort-of Full House vibe, but only because “Olsen” and “twins.”
More Than Miyagi (Streaming on VOD platforms) — The The Karate Kid films would never have translated with a lesser Miyagi actor than Noriyuki “Pat” Morita. He was Oscar-nominated for the first film, and as Ralph Macchio reveals in More Than Miyagi (a new Love Project Films documentary), his one Morita-centered regret is not being able to walk the awards red carpet with his friend. Cobra Kai fans will also love this film full of revelations from an impressive assembling of Morita’s well-known co-stars, all of whom express nothing but love and respect for an icon.
Malcolm & Marie (Netflix film) — Zendaya and John David Washington are getting “achingly romantic,” not to mention dramatic, in this black-and-white film shot during lockdown. Sam Levinson directs and Marcell Rev is on cinematography, so the film looks achingly beautiful as well. Washington’s character is celebrating his movie premiere, and Zendaya portrays his girlfriend, and something goes wrong once they return home with revelations flying and their love put to the test. Levinson meant to send an ode to the Hollywood romances of yesteryear with this one, so Happy (early) Valentine’s Day.