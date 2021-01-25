9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — The flagship series of this gloriously chaotic franchise begins the evening’s mayhem with mudslides that follow last week’s dam break in Los Angeles. Amid the action, an agoraphobic woman refuses to leave her home, which (as one might imagine) greatly complicates matters.
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Meanwhile in Austin, there’s some sort of volcanic eruption afoot, which prompts frantic action for someone trapped in a food truck as well as a college pool party and a mini-golf joint. Thank god Rob Lowe is here to rescue everyone with his handsomeness after a week of roller-derby and military-tank madness.
30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm) — Elena’s husband somehow surfaces in Rome in this Spanish horror series, which is directed and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus). Dude has been gone two years, so god only knows what’s going on. Meanwhile, Santoro offers unimaginable power to Vergara.
The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00pm) — A teenage gymnast’s intensive training leads to complications and visits to the team, and Shaun’s now meeting the parents. Oh boy.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Serena Williams
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Dax Shepard, John Wilson, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jared Leto, Jane Lynch, Jade Bird
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Halsey, Penn and Teller
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Gillian Anderson, Kate Flanery, Bartees Strange
In case you missed these recent picks:
Flack: Season 1 (PopTV series moving to Amazon Prime) — Flack came out two years ago on Pop TV, presumably as a limited series, but all that has changed now. Amazon picked up the Anna Paquin-starring show for an unexpected second season, which will arrive later this year. If you are in need of some guilty-pleasure escapism, consider giving this series a whirl. It’s voyeuristic and at times thrilling to watch. Flack also feels like an amalgamation of many shows and movies you’ve seen before, including The Devil Wears Prada, Scandal, and Sex and the City.
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix series) — Based upon the Italian cartoon Winx Club (by Iginio Straffi), this live-action reimagining serves as a coming-of-age tale set in the Otherworld, at a magical boarding school. It’s essentially a journey for five young fairies at the Alfea school, and those with human parents don’t even know that this school doesn’t exist in the “real” world. Expect a lot of teenage drama as the young women hone their powers while dealing with all the usual stuff, like love, rivalries, and monsters.
The Sister: Season 1 (Hulu series) — ITV commissioned this series with Hulu, and it’s already a hit in the U.K. The show’s based upon Burial, a best selling novel by Neil Cross (Luther) and involves a family’s life being rocked into oblivion when a presence from the past literally shows up on the porch with some unwelcome and shocking news. This development, of course, transforms into catastrophic decisions and long-lasting effects that aren’t so desirable.