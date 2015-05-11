What’s On Tonight: A ‘Bates Motel’ Finale. A ‘Jane The Virgin’ Finale. So. Many. Finales.

A&E

Bates Motel (A&E, 9 p.m.) – Norma and Norman’s relationship has spiraled from mildly uncomfortable to down-right freaky over the course of the season. (I mean, who wears his mother’s clothes, cuddles with her in bed and has visions of her interrupt his make out sessions?) Tonight’s season finale sees Norma, the person who clearly has the most issues on this show — and that’s really saying something — finally hit her breaking point. It probably has something to do with that damn flash drive and the fact that she has a newly dug 23-foot hole in her backyard. Also, it’s a safe bet that Norman will kill someone (again).

The Following (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Mike finds himself in danger — he’s an FBI agent who tracks down murdering psychopaths, so that’s pretty much a given every episode. Ryan is still hunting Theo, who’s joined forces with Daisy and Mark to create their own Axis of Evil. If they can put aside their homicidal tendencies and resist the urge to kill each other for more than five minutes, their plan to blackmail a corrupt FBI agent might just work out.

The Originals (CW, 8 p.m.) – After stabbing his brother and forcing the girl he was hooking up with to off herself, turning his baby mama into a werewolf and completely alienating any allies he might have had, Klaus is facing his evil, mass-murdering witch of an aunt all by his lonesome. So baby Hope is pretty much screwed.

The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m.) – After 25 episodes, the end is finally in sight. The semifinal rounds open tonight. Let’s all cross our fingers that The Voice takes a page from American Idol’s book soon so that we may, once and for all, be free from the tyranny that is prime-time reality singing competitions.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8 p.m.) – John Cena readies himself to defend America’s honor (or something), and Reigns, Rollins, Ambrose and Orton are all gunning for each other ahead of WWE Payback.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9 p.m.) – In the season finale, a baby is on the way, and, of course, Jane would go into labor on a public-transit bus. Thankfully, it looks like she does make it to the hospital, where she attempts to push a 7-pound alien from her vagina while her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy have some kind of turf war.

Stalker (CBS, 9 p.m.) – Beth makes a major decision about her future with the LAPD, and Vicky reveals why she really came back to L.A. Yes, this show may have gotten the axe after only one season, but that just means CBS can get away with doing all kinds of crazy sh*t in the final episodes. Stay tuned.

TURN: Washington’s Spies (AMC, 10 p.m.) – Abe’s new view behind bars doesn’t sit too well with Mary, who pleads with Richard for his release. Meanwhile, Anna is tasked with seducing Simcoe, and Ben and Caleb plot to rescue Hewlett.

Castle (ABC, 10 p.m.) – In the Season 7 finale, a death occurs in the woods, and Castle becomes obsessed with the case because it reminds him of a pivotal moment in his childhood. So, we basically find out that Castle’s early years were the stuff of nightmares.

The Returned (A&E, 10 p.m.) – A mysterious premonition, a confrontation and the end result of Helen’s plan to destroy the town all go down in tonight’s season finale.

LATE-NIGHT GUESTS: Howard Stern and Don Rickles on Late Show With David Letterman; Charlize Theron and Tom Brokaw on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Mark Harmon on The Late Late Show With James Corden; Louis C.K. and Sharon Osbourne on Late Night With Seth Meyers; John Legend on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart; Adam Pally on @Midnight; and Jean-Claude Van Damme and Nina Dobrev on Conan.