Sundance Now

A Discovery of Witches (Sundance NOW) — This British fantasy epic about witches, vampires, and daemons living in the shadows of old Oxford libraries and Venetian palaces makes its way stateside tonight. The show — based on a best-selling series of books — follows a reluctant young witch named Diana Bishop who unearths an ancient alchemy book that may hold the key to the survival of these supernatural beings. That book ends up introducing her to the underground world of “creatures” and a 1,500-year-old vampire she really shouldn’t get involved with. It’s a gripping series that manages to avoid predictable fantasy tropes.

Gotham (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon creates Haven as a safe space for refugees in the hopes that it will stop the gang fighting in the city, but Penguin quickly smashes that plan.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The windstorm continues to wreak havoc on Seattle, and the hospital. When the power goes out, the staff are left scrambling to save their patients.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Michael re-takes control of Dean as his army of demons begins to close in on our heroes led by Sam, who’s forced to find a way to reach his brother before Michael can carry out his master plan.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Amy’s super asymmetry theory is proven by two male scientists who try to get Amy’s name erased from their Nobel Prize nomination.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Georgie tries to overcome his heartbreak when he learns Veronica has a boyfriend, and Sheldon tries to build a nuclear reactor.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy’s uniformed officers and Terry’s detectives fight over the PD’s limited resources while Jake and Charles revisit an old case from the ’80s that Hitchcock and Scully spearheaded.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed is stuck behind enemy lines when he crash-lands on a foreign planet.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie ignores Gary’s concerns and decides to run the Suicide Prevention 5K with the rest of the group while Delilah relies on Katherine for support after receiving some terrible news.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Adam’s best friend Mitch shows up claiming he’s changed, but Christy and Bonnie aren’t buying it.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Nick tries to teach Shannon responsibility at home while his parents attempt to repair Clem’s broken relationship with her father.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Janet reconnects with someone from her past while Michael arranges an important meeting.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise must confront secrets from her past as the crew investigates the murder that happened on the night of Connor and Oliver’s wedding.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Stone takes up the unsolved cold case of a serial rapist that consumed his father’s career.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Regina King, Jon Bernthal, Juanes

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Brosnahan, Howie Mandel, Roy Wood Jr.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sarah Paulson, Killer Mike, Future

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Strahan, Penn & Teller, Guster, Jason McGerr

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Rannells

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Don Cheadle

Conan: Bill Hader