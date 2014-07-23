What’s On Tonight: A Quick Story About ‘Suits’ And ‘Franklin & Bash’

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – See that GIF up there? That happened last week on Suits. It was extremely delightful for me and literally no one else. Then it got better. The official Suits Twitter account tweeted it out, and the official Franklin & Bash account responded, and then I responded to the both of them with “Best night ever,” and then this happened. I may never recover. It took all I had not to wake up write some meandering opus that ended up with 5x more words typed than pageviews received.
Extant (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Sorry, Astronaut Halle Berry, but until your show can set off a chain of events that ends with me and lawyer shows yukking it up on social media at 11 PM on a weeknight like we’re all old pals, you’re stuck in the #2 slot.
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. From TV Guide: ” Actor Cynthia Nixon explores the history of her father’s side of the family, which reveals an ancestral mystery of deceit and murder.” CALL JESSICA FLETCHER. WE GOT A HOT ONE OVER HERE.
The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Look, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: if you stumble across a weird, naked lady who is covered in tattoos and what appears to be other people’s blood, don’t invite her to live in your garage and then follow her into a dark storage locker, even if she promises to let you touch her downstairs parts. That’s just bad business. Here to help.
The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail (Comedy Central, 12:30 a.m.) – From TV Guide: “Steve Agee, Moshe Kasher and David Koechner perform in the premiere of this series that features stand-up comedians in the back of a comic-book store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani are the hosts.” Worth checking out.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Common are on Kimmel; Eric Stonestreet is on Letterman; Larry King is on Ferguson; Robin Wright, Josh Charles, and Weezer are on Fallon; Ricky Gervais, Zac Posen, and G-Eazy are on Meyers; George Takei is on Stewart; and Steven Moyer is on Conan.
What the world needs more than anything is a crossover TV movie. Obviously it would take place in Hawaii so it can be titled Franklin & Bash/Suits: Hawaiian Style.
This sounds legitimately amazing.
The working title is “Legal Briefs” but we’re open to notes.
You favoriting and retweeting it probably makes me happier than it should.
I can’t believe it took almost a week for me to see that gif on this site. You know you’re too connected to a website when you’re watching a show and think, “Warming Glow is going to LOVE that line!” See also: Jessica’s sideboob on last Sunday’s True Blood.
I’m so happy for you, Danger!
I love that fans of ‘Suits’ have their own #suitors hashtag. Amazing.
Okay, so you know how that girl made a “You just got LITT up” mug for Louis on Suits? My wife’s name is Annah and she’s a lawyer, so I made her one that said “You just got Annah-ilated”. I can’t wait for her to unload a bombshell on opposing counsel and then slowly turn the mug around so they can read it, then take a satisfying sip of coffee.
Now I wish my name was Annah and I was an executioner.
Is that Quarles? Tell me its Quarles.
It’s Quarles.