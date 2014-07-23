What’s On Tonight: A Quick Story About ‘Suits’ And ‘Franklin & Bash’

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – See that GIF up there? That happened last week on Suits. It was extremely delightful for me and literally no one else. Then it got better. The official Suits Twitter account tweeted it out, and the official Franklin & Bash account responded, and then I responded to the both of them with “Best night ever,” and then this happened. I may never recover. It took all I had not to wake up write some meandering opus that ended up with 5x more words typed than pageviews received.

Extant (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Sorry, Astronaut Halle Berry, but until your show can set off a chain of events that ends with me and lawyer shows yukking it up on social media at 11 PM on a weeknight like we’re all old pals, you’re stuck in the #2 slot.

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. From TV Guide: ” Actor Cynthia Nixon explores the history of her father’s side of the family, which reveals an ancestral mystery of deceit and murder.” CALL JESSICA FLETCHER. WE GOT A HOT ONE OVER HERE.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Look, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: if you stumble across a weird, naked lady who is covered in tattoos and what appears to be other people’s blood, don’t invite her to live in your garage and then follow her into a dark storage locker, even if she promises to let you touch her downstairs parts. That’s just bad business. Here to help.

The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail (Comedy Central, 12:30 a.m.) – From TV Guide: “Steve Agee, Moshe Kasher and David Koechner perform in the premiere of this series that features stand-up comedians in the back of a comic-book store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani are the hosts.” Worth checking out.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Common are on Kimmel; Eric Stonestreet is on Letterman; Larry King is on Ferguson; Robin Wright, Josh Charles, and Weezer are on Fallon; Ricky Gervais, Zac Posen, and G-Eazy are on Meyers; George Takei is on Stewart; and Steven Moyer is on Conan.