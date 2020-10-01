If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Oktoberfest: Beer And Blood (Netflix series) — An ambitious brewer (named Curt Prank…?) in 1900-set Munich sets out to build the most dominant beer hall at his city’s annual Oktoberfest festival. The series promises to get both brutal and bloody.

A World Of Calm (HBO Max series) — This might be the most invaluable series of 2020, given that the voices of Keanu Reeves, Oscar Isaac, Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, Zoe Kravitz, and more will guide you on an immersive tour aimed at relaxation. The episodes are based upon Calm’s Sleep Stories, which aim to be “bedtime stories for grown-ups.” Sold.

Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix series) — This isn’t your everyday procedural. Away from her job at the Homicide Police Station in Sao Paulo, Verônica Torres witnesses a death that changes everything. Soon, she’s diving into an endless series of mini-investigations that threaten her very existence.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Ahead of the show’s Season 3 arrival (at some undetermined point) the CBS All Access show keeps cranking away with Klingon vessels facing down with the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00pm EST) — This week, the Salem Witch Trials get the spotlight with updated expert analysis and a Navy vet turned P.I. on the centuries-old mystery.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Ethan Hawke, rosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever, BTS

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Gloria Steinem, Sally Hawkins, Craig Roberts.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — David Wright, Miranda July

Utopia (Amazon Prime series) — Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is a showrunner now, and she also wrote this U.S. remake of the U.K.-born series for Amazon. The show, which stars John Cusack, Desmin Borges, and Sasha Lane, is a conspiracy thriller that just happens to include details of a pandemic. Flynn didn’t plan for the show to arrive in the middle of an actual pandemic, but here we are.