The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gianni Versace comes out of the closet in a very public way as Andrew Cunanan meets Naval officer Jeffrey Trail for the first time.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Julia teams up with Alice on a dangerous quest while Quentin faces a new formidable foe.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Omarosa continues her apology tour as the houseguests compete for next Head of Household.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Skeleton, Speed Skating (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Pairs’ figure skating and women’s 100m speed skating hand out medals tonight as men’s skeleton competition runs at the Olympic Sliding Park.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Zoey’s decision to overshare on social media puts her reputation and her dream fellowship on the line.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Benji helps Esther host a dinner party for a lesbian couple.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One team’s game is threatened when they misplace their passports while the rest of the racers dine on scorpions in in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Dean Cain hosts a ranking of the most popular Valentine’s Day flicks for all the lonely singles stuck at home on the couch.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Christian presents a lucrative deal to a group of megachurches as Matt and Jake do their best to convince a co-worker to actually wear a shirt on casual Friday.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Charles Barkley, Chloe Bennet, Monica