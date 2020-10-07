If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film) — This movie might be wonderfully funny escapism for you, or it might be Adam Sandler’s revenge for not receiving an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems. Perhaps it can be both things? Regardless of intent from the Sandman, settle in for the latest Happy Madison production, which follows Sandler’s Hubie Dubois, a Halloween safety crusader who gets sucked into a murder mystery. Kevin James and Kenan Thompson play cops, and more co-stars include Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

The Vice Presidential Debate (Everywhere 9:00pm EST) — Well, this couldn’t possibly be as chaotic (or full of crosstalk) as the Trump-Biden debate, right? Tune in to watch Kamala Harris and Mike Pence go at it in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The series premiere is based upon Guido Maria Brera’s novel and follows a global financial conspiracy that’s discovered by ace traders.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Season 2 has arrived with Jenny digging into a devastating fire in an apartment building and connecting with those who’ve lost so much.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm EST) — Archer’s sweet on his new valet, so will he actually follow Aleister’s recommended rehab exercises or proceed to continue destroying himself with his diet?

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Future Islands

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Nathanael Cano

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix documentary film) — Director Jenny Poppelwell cobbled together a feature-length examination of what happened after Shanann Watts and her two young daughters disappeared in Colorado in 2018. In short, Chris Watts confessed to murdering his family, but he did so in a few different ways, and this film aims to give a voice to the victims of his crimes. Through archival footage, home videos and law enforcement accounts, Poppelwell paints a portrait of a collapsing marriage and the police investigation that followed.