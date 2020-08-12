If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The agents must outsmart the Chronicoms if they hope to stop Nathaniel and Sibyl who are getting closer to their endgame: eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. Tonight marks the show’s final episode, and fans get two hours to bid farewell to this ragtag bunch of world-saving heroes. It’s been a wild ride but luckily, you can re-watch all of it via streaming.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — HBO’s latest documentary tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The tragedy, and the official response to it, revealed racial tensions that had been simmering between Black communities and the NYPD for decades, and though it happened over 20 years ago, it feels even more relevant to what’s happening right now.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Five acts from last night’s show move onto the next round.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake? Tonight, we find out. The show has spent most of its final season without its male lead, but this episode is dedicated to his pilgrimage on an alien planet that leads to a character-altering crisis of faith.

Coroner (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jenny is called to the scene when a cannabis mogul is murdered and the investigation leads her to an alternate world.