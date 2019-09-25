What’s On Tonight: A Killer Is On The Loose On ‘AHS: 1984’

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — After no one believed her story last week, Brooke’s claims that an escaped mental patient named Mr. Jingles tried to kill her are validated when strange things begin happening at the camp, and the counselors realize they’re on their own.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season five opens with Will and Natalie struggling to survive following a disastrous car accident as Dr. Charles returns from his honeymoon early to tend to a young patient he suspects may have schizophrenia.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season seven begins with Beverly forcing the family to take a road trip to Disneyland, and regretting that decision when things inevitably go awry.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — If you saw the Emmys, you probably already know that Fox’s singing competition returns tonight. In season two, eight new undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in head-to-toe costumes resembling giant eggs and colorful flamingos. It’s 2019, weird TV sells.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, Lainey returns to William Penn with a warning from Mellor to stop befriending her students as a new hire throws the faculty into chaos.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season eight begins with the squad responding to a mattress factory fire that leaves hundreds trapped and our favorite heroes battling for their lives.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The show’s final season kicks off with Hailey fighting Claire and Phil over the right way to parent the twins and Manny planning to win back his ex by directing a commercial.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — The firm is forced to lay it all on the line to save itself as key members reckon with their pasts and look to their uncertain futures.