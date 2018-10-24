What’s On Tonight: The Witches Find A New Ally On ‘AHS: Apocalypse’

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — After a trip to Murder House yielded some surprising information about Michael’s beginnings — yes, he actually is the spawn of Satan — this week we travel to New Orleans to revisit Evie’s time with the coven. Having Joan Collins back, even if it is just temporary, is always a good thing. Cordelia hopes to align herself with Dinah, the new Voodoo Priestess, in order to take down Michael but a secret threat to the witches might derail her plans.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ava struggles to help a patient refusing treatment while Will is forced to lie to Natalie when things get complicated at the hospital.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica enlists the help of Cheryl, Toni, Reggie, Kevin, and Josie to ensure the opening of her speakeasy goes off without a hitch; Betty and Jughead pursue different leads in their investigation into strange happenings around town; and Archie is faced with some unwanted attention.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The island says goodbye to another castaway.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Against Beverly’s wishes, Jackie’s parents let Adam watch A Nightmare on Elm Street which results in the families feuding and Beverly imagining how she’d take down horror icon, Freddy Krueger.

World Series: Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Dodgers take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Game 2 of the World Series.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Greg and Katie argue over Taylor’s request to attend a Halloween party.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer and Jordan spend an unexpected day together back in Crenshaw where Beverly Hills golden boy Jordan gets his first taste of real life in South Central LA.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Casey partners with a journalist to investigate the cause of a trailer park fire while the rest of the squad tries to figure out why Molly’s is in the hole.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — As Claire ramps up her Halloween-themed plans, the family deals with some unexpected news.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bravo Team heads to Mumbai to rescue a U.S. Foreign Service officer being held hostage by radicals who attacked the city.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Sophie disappoints Will when she asks to tone down their Halloween celebrations so a boy she’s interested in can come over. Meanwhile, Angie asks off from work so she can spend the day with her son and Douglas meets the woman of his dreams while wearing a ridiculous costume his kids peer-pressured him into.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Gary attempts to plan a romantic date with Maggie with the intentions of getting her to open up about a secret she has been hiding.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ruzek goes undercover to bust a suspected drug dealer but he soon discovers a member of his own family might be working for the criminal.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU steps in to help local law enforcement isolate a prime suspect for a ritualistic murder in Tallahassee, Fla., and soon after a second person who is related to the first victim is killed under similar circumstances.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Charlie is left home alone when the rest of the Gang heads off to see the Eagles play in the Super Bowl.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Carey Mulligan, Kevin Nealon, Lukas Graham

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Steve Kornacki, Hozier featuring Mavis Staples

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gerard Butler, Rowan Atkinson, Ina Garten

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jonah Hill, Emily VanCamp, the Avett Brothers

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rosamund Pike, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Snow Patrol