What’s On Tonight: ‘AHS: Apocalypse’ Plans For The End Of Times

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — After learning of Michael Langdon’s dark beginning, we see the Antichrist grapple with his fate this week. The kid goes full-on angst, lamenting that there’s no “instruction manual” for being the son of Satan, but if he thought Cordelia and her witches might feel sorry for him, he should think again.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead struggle to help a patient brought into the E.R. following a car accident when they both suspect the victim’s injuries weren’t caused by the wreck.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie worries about Jamal even as she and Lucious prep Devon for a listening party for which he may not be ready.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The tribes play dirty when a much-needed food reward is placed on the table.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly can’t seem to help but interfere in Erica’s career plans while Murray’s stage-parenting gets the better of him.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — When the former “fattest housewife” in Westport undergoes plastic surgery, Chloe rubs it in Katie’s face while taunting her about assuming the ugly title. To get revenge, Katie digs up some unflattering photos of Chloe from high school.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gorsch continue to wreak havoc at the station while Foster and Brett are called to assist in a Halloween prank gone wrong.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay tries to set boundaries with the mother of one of Joe’s classmates while Phil turns on the charm to keep a student from dropping his real estate class.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — When Carlotta goes missing, Noah, Simone, and Star try to keep Carlotta’s Music Festival afloat in her absence.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team is tasked with rescuing a group of American students being held hostage in Mumbai, but not every member of the squad will make it out alive.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will hits it off with Angie and Graham’s pediatrician, but Angie worries he’ll ruin Graham’s chances of getting on the Mist List for the flu vaccine.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Regina discovers Rome’s big secret while Delilah contemplates a life-changing decision.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight is under pressure to solve the case of an alderman’s wife who was beaten to death.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU investigates a spooky local ghost story of the “Tall Man” and the clues it provides when two people go missing in the woods of East Allegheny’s Dead Man’s Conservatory.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The kids plan to utilize new tech to collect more candy than they ever have before on Halloween night.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Stamos, Emily Ratajkowski, Trippie Redd

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mike D & Ad-Rock, Desus & Mero, Sheck Wes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mike Myers, Christiane Amanpour

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Diane Lane, Doug Liman, Cloves, Jon Theodore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam DeVine, Dan Stevens, KISS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ana Navarro